Can we truly stand with Ukraine?

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As I read my daughter’s Facebook post and looked at the picture she posted of her, the family dog and my grandson’s shadows as they took their evening walk last week, I dissolved into tears.

She wrote: “What if I wasn’t walking the dog? What if I was walking to Poland? What if I had to carry everything I held dear in this wagon? Would I have packed more diapers or more food? Would I ever see my home again? Would my son think I was a coward for leaving or grateful for giving him a chance to live? What if I was walking to Poland?”

During my lifetime there have been many wars and international conflicts. I have felt tugs at my heartstrings time-and-again for those whose lives are ruthlessly and recklessly disrupted by the misguided ambitions and desires of so-called government leaders. When possible, I have donated to relief efforts and always, always prayed for those under fire.

But never have I felt the tug as hard as with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Is it the greater availability of photos and news through technology and social media? Perhaps.

Is it because there is clearly a bad guy in this conflict, who for no reason other than for a power grab went after a country that has known more than its share of war and occupation? Definitely.

But I believe the overriding emotion is that of guilt. It's the guilt that right now I’m writing from the comfort of my kitchen table, sipping my hot cup of coffee in a warm house, looking out on a sunny early spring scene with cattle peacefully grazing the cornstalks west of the house.