Can we truly stand with Ukraine?

As I read my daughter’s Facebook post and looked at the picture she posted of her, the family dog and my grandson’s shadows as they took their evening walk last week, I dissolved into tears.
She wrote: “What if I wasn’t walking the dog? What if I was walking to Poland? What if I had to carry everything I held dear in this wagon? Would I have packed more diapers or more food? Would I ever see my home again? Would my son think I was a coward for leaving or grateful for giving him a chance to live? What if I was walking to Poland?”
During my lifetime there have been many wars and international conflicts. I have felt tugs at my heartstrings time-and-again for those whose lives are ruthlessly and recklessly disrupted by the misguided ambitions and desires of so-called government leaders. When possible, I have donated to relief efforts and always, always prayed for those under fire.
But never have I felt the tug as hard as with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Is it the greater availability of photos and news through technology and social media? Perhaps.
Is it because there is clearly a bad guy in this conflict, who for no reason other than for a power grab went after a country that has known more than its share of war and occupation? Definitely.
But I believe the overriding emotion is that of guilt. It's the guilt that right now I’m writing from the comfort of my kitchen table, sipping my hot cup of coffee in a warm house, looking out on a sunny early spring scene with cattle peacefully grazing the cornstalks west of the house.
It’s guilt that there is seemingly little I can do to ease the pain and suffering as literally millions of Ukrainians struggle with the decision to stay or leave, as so eloquently described by my daughter. It’s guilt that if the shoe were on the other foot, I would probably be among the biggest of wimps and flee for my life, leaving others to fight the fight.
As the war grinds on, and this is indeed a war, I can admire the resolve of the Ukrainian people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to lead and inspire his country as the enemy slowly and painfully continues a march to control the European breadbasket. Even as Ukrainians bring their young and old to safety in Poland, many are returning to continue the fight.
Why do they fight? You have to have a historical perspective that can’t possibly be given in this short column. But understand that it was centuries before Ukraine finally gained a short-lived independence as the partially recognized Ukrainian People’s Republic emerged from its own civil war of 1917-1921. In 1922 Ukrainian Bolsheviks established the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, and it became one of the founding republics of the Soviet Union.
Initially the Soviets made Ukrainian the official language of the administration and schools, but in the 1930s policy turned to Russification. From 1932-33 Stalin inflicted a man-made famine on Ukraine, known as the Holodomor, which means to kill by starvation.
Stalin withheld outside aid, confiscated household foodstuffs and restricted population movement while taking what grain was grown in the Ukraine to feed other Russians. Since 2006 the Holodomor has been recognized by Ukraine and 15 other countries as a genocide of the Ukrainian people by the Soviet government, including the United States in 2018. An estimated 4 to 7 million people died in the Holodomor, most of them ethnic Ukrainians.
When the Iron Curtain fell, Ukraine was quick to pass a referendum on the Act of Declaration of Independence on Dec. 1, 1991. A transition to a market economy began with Ukraine seeking to implement an association agreement with the European Union. But Russia had a hard time letting go of the former Soviet republic because of its fertile soil, the best in the world, and for oil and gas reserves, timber reserve and other bountiful natural resources.
For 30 years Ukraine has had to contend with Russian aggression. In February 2014 Russian forces entered the Crimea and the region was de facto annexed in March. Sound familiar? Since then, the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk have had in-fighting involving pro-Ukrainian and pro-Russian Ukrainians and Russian mercenaries. With the full-scale invasion on Feb. 22, the Russian threat of nuclear war looms heavy on the minds of those who want to help with arms and other types of military aid.
With so much at stake one begins to understand why the Ukrainian people are loathe to roll over to a Soviet dictator again. So, the question stands, can we truly stand with Ukraine? It is a deep and probing one to ponder in the days and weeks ahead.
