Chickens in a container project

When our older daughter and husband bought their acreage three years ago there were two shipping containers and a small storage shed on their property. The previous owners were retired missionaries and had used the containers to store Bibles for their mission cause.
Both had electricity and lights so they became storage for the lawn mower and assorted miscellaneous items. As the pandemic hit and both Juliana and Doug were home with newborn Dorne, thoughts turned to other uses for their containers.
Since moving back to the country Juliana has been hoping to get some type of livestock. Possible uses for bottle calves, sheep and other four-legged creatures ran through her mind. Ultimately she settled on a favorite from her 4-H years – chickens. It was decided to turn one container into a chicken house.
With her father’s help measurements were taken, lumber, windows, doors, electrical components and all the necessary construction tools were purchased and construction on the chicken house within the container began. It didn’t hurt that we had spent the previous summer and winter on a construction learning curve with our basement renovation. We also had many of the required tools on hand and were able to share.
The old adage, measure twice and cut once, was very important to accommodate curves and angles of building within a building. Grandson Dorne was fascinated with everything from Grandpa’s hammer, carpenter’s pencil and tape measure to that wonderful electric saw that glided with the push of one hand. He insisted on carrying the hammer everywhere during construction and Grandpa’s photo from Saturday shows he knows how to use it two-handed now! When they were working, it took one person to keep eager little hands out of harm’s way and be sure the saw was always unplugged when not in use!
Because our son-in-law was also preparing to work on their unfinished basement he was close at hand observing and helping as stud walls were built for all four walls and insulation was inserted. Cutting windows, doors and vents out of the container walls was tricky but facilitated by using a reciprocating saw with a metal blade.
Construction went from March through mid-May, mostly on weekends and rainout days, with wiring and plywood walls added so the chickens will be comfortable in both warm and cold weather. An interior wall was installed, giving our daughter a chick nursery and on the other side, nests and a roost for her adult birds.
No construction project is complete without at least one mishap. One afternoon while nailing pieces of the stud wall together, Hubby’s nail gun recoiled and sent a second nail through the board into the bottom of his left index finger. Miraculously it went through only soft tissue, missing his bone and tendons entirely. In fact he didn’t realize it had gone all the way through the finger until Doug noticed he was bleeding. It never really hurt, but a Facebook post acknowledging the incident with a photo of said finger had others encouraging a check with the doctor to be sure there wasn’t any infection.
By this past Saturday all that remained was to install the interior door between the nursery and adult section. With rain on Friday and the corn and soybeans all planted and sprayed, Hubby headed over to finish the work. I had started the baby chicks for Juliana and on Sunday after church they headed to the farm store for feed, bedding and a heat lamp. I had extra feeders and waterers to share and mid-afternoon after Dorne’s nap Juliana went out to pick out 10-month-old chicks for their new container house.
That night her Facebook post showed a picture of the young chicks and their “unboxing” accompanied by the happy announcement, “We are a farm!”
Truth be told, the poor child never stood a chance as her great-grandmothers and grandmothers were all excellent poultry producers. In fact her Great-Grandmother Bierman was Nebraska’s Champion 4-H Poultry Champion in 1916. This proud Mama and Grandma hope the poultry love goes on for another generation.