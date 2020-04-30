Warmer and drier weather has finally arrived at Hof Batie and we are going full-tilt with planting and spraying. While the rhythm of the season has brought some semblance of normalcy to the farm, for this Farm-Her there are many subtle and a few not-so-subtle changes to the spring routine due to COVID-19.
As the resident go-pher for parts and assorted other supplies, the thing I usually dread every spring and fall is being sent to town for parts. I will be the first to admit I am not mechanically inclined. While I can tell you the difference between a screwdriver and a wrench, when it comes to hose sizes, sprayer tips and valves, assorted and sundry gear boxes and other internal parts to tractors, sprayers, planters and so forth I’m practically clueless.
Still, for years that hasn’t been an issue as I could take any broken part in to my friendly neighborhood equipment dealership, plop it on the counter, look the parts person in the eye and go, “Can you find a new one for our tractor?”
Said parts person would disappear into the shelves of the parts inventory and magically reappear within a few minutes with a brand new piece to take home. If not in stock, it could usually be ordered from their dealership network and be there the next day.
With the arrival of the novel coronavirus such parts trips are no longer possible. Early on, our dealership closed the front door to customer traffic and informed all their customers that while parts would be available, they would have to be ordered ahead of time over the phone.
Once the parts are located, the customer receives a call or text that they are ready and can be picked up from the huge toolbox in front of the dealership that is being used as a dropbox for all the most gargantuan parts.
No more sending the Farm-Her in with indescribable broken pieces for the parts person to piece together like a jigsaw puzzle, or having me try to describe how this piece needs a thing-a-ma-jig to fit into a whatchamacallit.
This spring, Hubby and our full-time employee are spending plenty of time with the equipment manuals, carefully researching parts names and/or numbers as they call in to the dealership. Then, because they usually need to go one other place for something and we are all so starved for something different in our routines, I have found myself a slightly non-essential worker who stays at home this spring.
To date, I have not been sent on a single solo parts run, where ordinarily I would have made at least a half dozen — and it’s the end of April for crying out loud! I actually got to ride along for one parts pickup last week as we decided to combine errands on a trip to town.
While it still may happen, I haven’t been sent to town to pick up seed yet, which has been something I routinely do. Again, I think there is a conspiracy here so Hubby and helper have a chance to get out and drive.
Then because driving to other communities has been discouraged to slow the spread of the virus, we have more pieces and parts arriving via various delivery services. Our dog, Mollie, is super happy about the increased traffic. Nearly all the delivery service drivers carry doggie treats with them and Mollie knows right where each one keeps their stash. More than once this month, I’ve had to infringe on social distancing requirements to retrieve her from delivery trucks when the driver didn’t have a treat, but she was still begging.
While my stress level is much lower this spring because I’m not bringing home the wrong parts, the extrovert in me is missing counter conversations with the parts people. A word of warning — when we are finally excused from extreme social-distancing, I’m probably going to be the first one at the equipment dealerships going around hugging everyone in the parts department.
Freelance journalist Barb Bierman Batie grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She has written for local, state, regional and international publications and joined the Midwest Messenger crew in 2010. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.