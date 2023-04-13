Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Recently Hubby was in Lincoln for three days on business and I was left with our white Ford pickup for transportation. This was at my urging since we both prefer driving our family vehicle on distance trips for creature comfort.

Our 2011 model pickup has obviously seen its fair share of farm work, and as I turned over 100,000 miles on the odometer on my way to Kearney during his absence, I glanced over to see the check engine light was on. Or should I say still on.

If Sheldon Cooper of “Big Bang Theory” fame had been with me he would have been nearly hysterical. In one episode Sheldon’s character nearly drives his next-door neighbor Penny crazy as she chauffeurs him to a dentist appointment while her check engine light is on. When she acknowledges it has been on for some time Sheldon panics, fearing certain death in some type of check engine light induced crash.

Our pickup light has been on for months, and the guys assure me I am in no danger of ultimate engine failure as there is some type of short in wiring that no one has been able to find. Although I have been driving said pickup off and on during all those months, it still baffles me that in its numerous trips to town this winter through our deeply rutted, muddy and frozen roads that the short causing the light to be on hasn’t been jarred enough to turn the light off.

Then on the same trip the low tire pressure light came on. When I called Hubby to check on that issue he blithely replied, “Oh, there’s a really slow leak on that right rear tire. About every two weeks it gets just low enough the light comes on.”

Well, I would have preferred knowing about that tire before I took off on a 45-mile jaunt that could have resulted in my having to change a flat along the interstate. But I digress. Since the cold weather that plagued us well into spring caused the breaker for the air compressor in our shop to trip, I ended up driving to town on a tire of unknown low pressure to fill it at the co-op.

Enter another annoyance. When I went to the glove compartment to locate a tire pressure gauge, which I was chastised for not having in the car at one point, guess what? That’s right, no pressure gauge to be found. I had to rely on the old “by guess and by golly” method to ensure the tire was adequately aired. At least years of pumping up low tires because of all the nails and nasty pointy objects we pick up on our gravel roads ensured my estimate was pretty spot on. When I checked with the gauge in the shop at home, I was within three pounds of the recommended pressure.

While the trusty white pickup didn’t let me down, rest assured these annoyances are going to be addressed before I take it for any more major jaunts across the county or region. There will be an appointment for patching the tire and a trip to the auto parts store for a reliable pressure gauge.

As for the check engine light, well, some mysteries may remain unsolved. And it will provide a good chuckle each time we think about Sheldon Cooper riding shotgun.