Delving into history on Vacation Plan B

Last week we enjoyed a quick getaway to points in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska and spent time along the way immersing ourselves in history by visiting four museums.

We started our museum adventures at the Frontier Army Museum on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The museum is open and free to the public, but because it is on base, you first must report to the Visitor Control Center where you are issued special visitor’s passes.

Fort Leavenworth dates to 1827 when Colonel Henry Leavenworth and soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Regiment crossed the Missouri River to establish Cantonment Leavenworth. It is the oldest continuously active military reservation west of the Mississippi.

The present-day fort is home to a degree-granting graduate school for U.S. and allied soldiers and officers through the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. Nearly all of the Army’s majors are trained there and all modern five-star generals have passed through the college, including Generals Douglas MacArthur, George Marshall, Omar Bradley and Dwight Eisenhower.

The Frontier Army Museum features a blend of horse-drawn vehicles, weapons, uniforms and equipment to tell the story of the Frontier Army’s role in the exploration and settlement of the West. During the 1840s and 50s, Fort Leavenworth was the main freighting center providing supplies for all military establishments across the West.

Housed in the former wagon making facility, which closed in 1938, the galleries explore activities of the Frontier Army from the Lewis and Clark Expedition to the pursuit of Poncho Villa into Mexico by Gen. John Pershing in 1917, known at the Punitive Expedition.