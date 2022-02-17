Delving into history on Vacation Plan B

Last week we enjoyed a quick getaway to points in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska and spent time along the way immersing ourselves in history by visiting four museums.
We started our museum adventures at the Frontier Army Museum on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The museum is open and free to the public, but because it is on base, you first must report to the Visitor Control Center where you are issued special visitor’s passes.
Fort Leavenworth dates to 1827 when Colonel Henry Leavenworth and soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Regiment crossed the Missouri River to establish Cantonment Leavenworth. It is the oldest continuously active military reservation west of the Mississippi.
The present-day fort is home to a degree-granting graduate school for U.S. and allied soldiers and officers through the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. Nearly all of the Army’s majors are trained there and all modern five-star generals have passed through the college, including Generals Douglas MacArthur, George Marshall, Omar Bradley and Dwight Eisenhower.
The Frontier Army Museum features a blend of horse-drawn vehicles, weapons, uniforms and equipment to tell the story of the Frontier Army’s role in the exploration and settlement of the West. During the 1840s and 50s, Fort Leavenworth was the main freighting center providing supplies for all military establishments across the West.
Housed in the former wagon making facility, which closed in 1938, the galleries explore activities of the Frontier Army from the Lewis and Clark Expedition to the pursuit of Poncho Villa into Mexico by Gen. John Pershing in 1917, known at the Punitive Expedition.
From Fort Leavenworth we headed into Kansas City to explore the WWI Museum and Memorial. In 1919 the citizens of Kansas City conducted a fundraising drive that raised more than $2.5 million in 10 days to construct a memorial and museum honoring the fallen of WWI.
The Liberty Tower Memorial site was dedicated in 1921 and was completed in 1926 with President Calvin Coolidge delivering the dedication speech to a crowd of 150,000. By 1994, the tower was closed due to decay and disrepair. In 1998, citizens rallied once again, not only to restore the memorial and initial museum, but to create plans for an expanded museum.
In 2004 the museum was designated as America’s official WWI museum by Congress and in 2006 the expanded museum opened and was additionally designated a National Historic Landmark.
Among the highlights are representations of German, British and French trenches, a field of 9,000 artificial poppies underneath the bridge going into the main museum, and thousands of artifacts ranging from uniforms, weapons and military vehicles used by all the countries involved in the war.
Another thought-provoking scene was the replica crater based on measurements of a 17-inch artillery shell that hit and utterly destroyed a French farmhouse. Studying the “War to end all Wars” certainly provides much food for thought on humankind’s failings.
Our third stop was at the Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri. With the Pony Express Trail running right through the Platte Valley where we live, it was interesting to see where it all began on April 3, 1860, at 7:15 p.m. at the Pony Express Stables.
Although the Pony Express operated only for one-year, it was a testimony to the growing nation’s desire to improve communications from east to west and back again. A newly opened Hall of Riders shares the tales and photographs of 22 famous and lesser-known Pony Express Riders.
Our final stop was at the Durham Museum in Omaha. We had been there once before while I was on the Nebraska Sesquicentennial Commission to help with the tree-lighting ceremony at Christmastime. Housed in the former Union Railroad Station it is a wonderful example of the Art Deco architecture of the 1920s and houses a variety of exhibits dealing with Omaha’s history and also rotating exhibits. The current exhibit is a photograph collection showcasing the talented blues and jazz singer Billie Holliday. It was especially intriguing for this photographer and writer.
By delving into our past, we are able to have a better vision for the future. Bring on more museums!
