Do as I say, not as I did

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

This week’s column is coming to you with a fervent plea to slow down and approach rural intersections with caution now through harvest as our wonderful hybrid corns have grown to the point where they block the view for most drivers. Also always wear your seatbelt!

Every year about this time I write a column urging readers to slow down, take their time and look twice when the corn gets to the point you can’t even see dust clouds. Hopefully over the years I’ve helped readers think twice and avoid a serious accident. Sadly on July 21 I failed to heed my own good advice and today am writing this column from the “Barbara Burrito,” a corner of my living room love seat propped up with pillows and ice packs.

A mere two feet is the difference between my being able to write this column from home or still being in the hospital or worse.

Hubby and I had been to Lincoln on July 21 for his semi-annual arthritis checkup, which thankfully went well and we got a good report. We had stopped at the warehouse in Lincoln to stock up on goodies for ourselves and our daughters. After a lovely lunch with our younger daughter, who was just named assistant director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, we hit the road for Daughter No. 1’s home between Elm Creek and Overton to drop off her warehouse requests.

I was driving and after turning south off Highway 30 two miles from their house I remarked to Hubby that I’d better slow down at the mile corner as it is a blind unmarked intersection and the last two weeks the corn reached peak height and had tasseled.