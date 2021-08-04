Do as I say, not as I did

This week’s column is coming to you with a fervent plea to slow down and approach rural intersections with caution now through harvest as our wonderful hybrid corns have grown to the point where they block the view for most drivers. Also always wear your seatbelt!
Every year about this time I write a column urging readers to slow down, take their time and look twice when the corn gets to the point you can’t even see dust clouds. Hopefully over the years I’ve helped readers think twice and avoid a serious accident. Sadly on July 21 I failed to heed my own good advice and today am writing this column from the “Barbara Burrito,” a corner of my living room love seat propped up with pillows and ice packs.
A mere two feet is the difference between my being able to write this column from home or still being in the hospital or worse.
Hubby and I had been to Lincoln on July 21 for his semi-annual arthritis checkup, which thankfully went well and we got a good report. We had stopped at the warehouse in Lincoln to stock up on goodies for ourselves and our daughters. After a lovely lunch with our younger daughter, who was just named assistant director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, we hit the road for Daughter No. 1’s home between Elm Creek and Overton to drop off her warehouse requests.
I was driving and after turning south off Highway 30 two miles from their house I remarked to Hubby that I’d better slow down at the mile corner as it is a blind unmarked intersection and the last two weeks the corn reached peak height and had tasseled.
As I write this four days later I still don’t remember the crash, but Hubby, who by the grace of God emerged from this whole ordeal without a scratch, has had to relive the nightmare over and over.
I had started to slow down, but not nearly fast enough, and a young man who was westbound on that mile in his pickup had also done the same, again not nearly fast enough. Out of the corner of his eye Hubby saw the pickup swerve, strike our left front tire, sending us in a cookie spin in the middle of the intersection and causing the pickup to flip and roll twice into the corn.
We are all three living examples of why you wear your seatbelts and although the bulk of my injuries are due to air bags deploying they kept all of us in our vehicles instead of being ejected.
I do remember being loaded into the ambulance and Hubby being allowed to come with me. In small world fashion the first emergency room doctor we saw was a young man who I had covered in high school sports, so instinctively I knew I was in good hands. Following my CAT scan I was told I had five broken ribs, 5-10, a slightly lacerated spleen and strained shoulder – all on my left side.
In the meantime, the other driver, who had refused treatment at the scene was brought into the emergency room by his wife. Once the adrenaline rush had subsided he ended up with bruised ribs and a broken kneecap, so is hobbling around for a while too.
Making a longer story shorter, I spent two nights in the hospital. I am a firm believer in the power of prayer, as after the first night of severe pain, I have been able to manage pain with just Tylenol and ice packs. Physically I am making gains every day, although my stamina is still low.
Words cannot express our thanks for the first responders to the scene, the medical team and support staff at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney and to our family and friends near and far who have checked in by the hundreds.
The necessary things are being taken care of by our daughters and neighbors, a meal train set up by a neighbor means we will have hot meals for the next month and my wonderful 4-H club is coming to whip our yard and garden back into shape.
It will be slow, but I’ll be back and in the meantime, continue to write from the comfort of my couch.
Barb Bierman Batie can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.