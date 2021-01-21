Dogs and their delivery truck friends

This month our Mollie dog celebrates her 12th birthday. A black Lab cross, she is super friendly and we have often joked that if burglars ever approached the house she’d be right there to welcome them and then help carry things out. She has never known a stranger and it’s tough when she encounters someone truly scared of dogs. She just doesn’t understand.

Her bouncy nature hasn’t diminished much over the years and she has long established friendships with our delivery truck drivers and all our regular ag services and supply providers. Even my regular egg customers have earned her trust and regularly receive special love licks.

While the COVID shutdowns have drastically decreased our daily interactions with fellow humans, the opposite has been true for Mollie. The number of delivery trucks coming to Hof Batie has almost doubled this past year as we depended on direct delivery rather than picking things up in person. Parts for repairs, chemicals and all types of tools have arrived via FedEx, UPS, USPS and so forth in regular succession.

Even my household needs have been altered and while I still place an emphasis on buying local whenever possible, the supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic have impacted how I must maintain my freelance business and our home.

So with great joy Mollie has greeted each and every one of our delivery truck drivers. Most spoil her rotten with treats, even going so far as to let her jump in their truck to retrieve said treats from their dog reward stash.

Woe be to the substitute driver who comes unprepared in any way shape or form. Mollie was terribly disappointed the day her favorite brown truck driver was on vacation and the poor substitute had no clue that she got a treat every time he came. While not afraid of the dog he was unprepared for her leap into the front seat where the regular driver always put her treat.