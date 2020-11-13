After watching Facebook feeds and having my husband relay Twitter feed comments in this week following the 2020 Presidential election, I felt compelled to give readers a behind-the-scenes look at why confirming election results, especially this year, is taking more time than usual.
I have covered elections for 42 years, starting with covering the victory party for then newly elected Nebraska Gov. Charlie Thone in Lincoln as part of an assignment for my college lab newspaper.
For the past 32 years I have served as an on-site reporter for the Associated Press at our county courthouse. As votes were tabulated, I would call in totals two or three times during the evening. As my Associated Press supervisor noted, this election night was different — very different. Since 1988 I have always been in person at the courthouse, hanging in the halls, chatting with poll workers as they come in with ballot boxes and visiting with local media associates. This year, because of COVID, I waited at home as our system is such the county clerk can now email the results rather than handing out a hard copy printed from tabulation machine on election night.
At 11:46 p.m. I received a text from the county clerk that the tabulation machine had broken down and she wasn’t sure when we’d get the final count. So for the first time in 32 years, I had to call AP and say I wouldn’t have finals until the next morning. I guess I wasn’t alone. They flagged our county and when I called in the next morning, the worker immediately saw why my call was so late and graciously plugged in our results.
Also different this year was the fact all AP workers were working from home, again because of COVID. Normally AP sets up one big call center, but in 2020 that wasn’t possible. We had some interesting setups, sometimes with audio feedback from home computers, echoes, or, well, you get the idea. Suffice it to say this resulted in numerous glitches. It is also the reason for many of the tally changes people saw happen, as numbers being entered can easily be transposed. With no on-site supervisor to check the numbers, those errors weren’t caught as quickly as in the past.
Don’t forget there was also record voter turnout across the country. In many instances, the sheer volume overwhelmed tabulation systems. And while it is a discussion for another day, how and when absentee and mail-in ballots are counted varies from state to state and often from county to county. That further complicated obtaining final totals.
We have become so used to getting information instantly that when something takes time — in this instance, days — we become frustrated.
What I hope this shows, for those who continue to doubt the ballot counting, is there are thousands of AP representatives tracking elections locally across the country and that those are the numbers fed into the national media outlets. This isn’t some pie-in-the-sky operation. It has been in place for decades and is a proven source of election return information.
We have a president-elect and a vice president-elect and as a point of clarification, their election won’t be final until the Electoral College votes on Dec. 14. In the meantime, we have scores of locally elected officials we will all be working with in the coming months. Change is the one constant we all deal with and I agree it doesn’t come easily.
My final plea is to please be kind and say a prayer for a respectful way to move forward in 2021. The division and divisiveness is evident, and it will take everyone moving a little bit — and dare I ask, learning to compromise a little bit — to move ahead.