Fried green tomatoes and other garden woes

Whether or not you believe in climate change I can tell you I believe it was ghastly hot here in mid-June and the 100-plus temperatures two days in row yielded a dozen fried green tomatoes in my garden – plants that is.
While I huddled in the house, preferably the basement to write, and do indoor chores where the air-conditioner made things bearable, my poor garden was not just wilting, but literally frying in the abnormally early heat.
I tried to water only in the evening or very early morning to keep things alive, but they still got burned. The top branches of the tomatoes drooped, and the leaves literally turned brown and dropped off. Little blossoms dried to a crisp, the promised fruit of a green tomato to be fried in the pan vanishing.
Newly emerged squash and cucumber plants also burned. Half of every hill turned brown and crumbled into the dirt. Even my potatoes, lush and green at the start of the month, were now riddled with bug holes and half the leaf edges also crisped to a golden brown.
Amazingly my spinach, radishes and peas stoically withstood the onslaught of heat and rapidly matured. Ordinarily in June I can pick or pull said vegetables about twice a week. During the heat wave I was checking the plants every other day.
It did bring a rapid halt to asparagus season as the stalks shot up six-eight inches overnight and soon were sporting their fluffy green tops, marking the end of our asparagus feasts.
Somehow the rhubarb hung on, so I believe I can get one more harvest from my two plants before the July heat and our current drought make the stalks too tough and pock-marked to enjoy.
The heat also meant a rapid ripening of my cherries and it was a race to get the bird net up before the local bird population spread word of the impending feast. Hubby and I were able to complete that task one evening last week and the would-be thieves were raising a ruckus because they couldn’t snitch their favorite red fruit. As I write there are two ice cream pails full of ruby red deliciousness chilling in the refrigerator. As Hubby posted on Facebook, “I see a cherry pie in my future.”
I was scolded royally while picking the cherries and I told the birds to go feast on the plump, juicy mulberries literally feet away in the chicken pen and much easier to get to. Besides, the bird feeder has been shut down for the summer, so why not take advantage of other locally available produce?
For all the headaches the heat caused, we are truly grateful for the break in the high temps. Both man and beast are heaving sighs of relief and in true German tradition I threw open the windows the other morning and turned on the attic fan to pull in the cool outdoor air. While we’ve missed all the rains that have happened to the north, east and south, we have at least caught some showers that have kept the dust in check. Believe me I’ve tried washing the car, leaving key garden tools out on purpose and even doing an ugly version of a rain dance to try and draw some beneficial rain.
But my mother always said, “All signs fail in extreme weather,” and I’m taking it as a sign that this will be a hot, dry summer. Therefore, I’m dusting off the irrigation boots and keeping all sprinklers lined up and ready to go to water both the lawn and the fields.
I just hope the next time I talk about the garden I will literally have some green tomatoes on the vine to fry in my pan and not on the plant.
