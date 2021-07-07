Fried green tomatoes and other garden woes

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Whether or not you believe in climate change I can tell you I believe it was ghastly hot here in mid-June and the 100-plus temperatures two days in row yielded a dozen fried green tomatoes in my garden – plants that is.

​While I huddled in the house, preferably the basement to write, and do indoor chores where the air-conditioner made things bearable, my poor garden was not just wilting, but literally frying in the abnormally early heat.

​I tried to water only in the evening or very early morning to keep things alive, but they still got burned. The top branches of the tomatoes drooped, and the leaves literally turned brown and dropped off. Little blossoms dried to a crisp, the promised fruit of a green tomato to be fried in the pan vanishing.

​Newly emerged squash and cucumber plants also burned. Half of every hill turned brown and crumbled into the dirt. Even my potatoes, lush and green at the start of the month, were now riddled with bug holes and half the leaf edges also crisped to a golden brown.

​Amazingly my spinach, radishes and peas stoically withstood the onslaught of heat and rapidly matured. Ordinarily in June I can pick or pull said vegetables about twice a week. During the heat wave I was checking the plants every other day.

​It did bring a rapid halt to asparagus season as the stalks shot up six-eight inches overnight and soon were sporting their fluffy green tops, marking the end of our asparagus feasts.

​Somehow the rhubarb hung on, so I believe I can get one more harvest from my two plants before the July heat and our current drought make the stalks too tough and pock-marked to enjoy.