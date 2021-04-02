Grandma’s Snifflecare called into action

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In a round-about way, our grandson was very lucky to have been born just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. His mama is a teacher and with the school shutdown last spring, her maternity leave actually lasted six months. When school resumed in August, Dorne was already big enough to go to daycare.

In addition, his father’s firm determined that everyone should work from home, so he was also involved in the newborn and infant care until mid-summer. It will be interesting to watch the growth and nurturing patterns of COVID babies from 2020 who benefited from having parents around 24-7 for those first few formative months.

So it was that this Grandma wasn’t called upon for emergency babysitting for a whole year because those first few sniffles and colds happened while Mom was still at home or Dad could fill in with a parental leave day.

Then a week ago I got the call, “Mom? Would you be able to babysit Dorne today? He has a fever and sore throat and I can’t take him to daycare.”

Be still my heart, would I be able to babysit? Grandma flew through her chores, sent the photos the newspaper needed before going to print and packed her laptop to finish the one story and a column that had to get sent by deadline and was off. The extra blessings of technology that allow me to jump and run are gratefully acknowledged again.

Our 1-year-old was still sleeping when I arrived, which in this Grandma’s experience is a good sign. He was getting the rest he needed to fight whatever bug had entered his system, and when he woke up was hungry as a bear because he didn’t eat much for breakfast. Half a banana and some animal crackers later and all was good.