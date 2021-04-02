Grandma’s Snifflecare called into action

In a round-about way, our grandson was very lucky to have been born just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. His mama is a teacher and with the school shutdown last spring, her maternity leave actually lasted six months. When school resumed in August, Dorne was already big enough to go to daycare.
In addition, his father’s firm determined that everyone should work from home, so he was also involved in the newborn and infant care until mid-summer. It will be interesting to watch the growth and nurturing patterns of COVID babies from 2020 who benefited from having parents around 24-7 for those first few formative months.
So it was that this Grandma wasn’t called upon for emergency babysitting for a whole year because those first few sniffles and colds happened while Mom was still at home or Dad could fill in with a parental leave day.
Then a week ago I got the call, “Mom? Would you be able to babysit Dorne today? He has a fever and sore throat and I can’t take him to daycare.”
Be still my heart, would I be able to babysit? Grandma flew through her chores, sent the photos the newspaper needed before going to print and packed her laptop to finish the one story and a column that had to get sent by deadline and was off. The extra blessings of technology that allow me to jump and run are gratefully acknowledged again.
Our 1-year-old was still sleeping when I arrived, which in this Grandma’s experience is a good sign. He was getting the rest he needed to fight whatever bug had entered his system, and when he woke up was hungry as a bear because he didn’t eat much for breakfast. Half a banana and some animal crackers later and all was good.
The granddog enjoyed that long nap immensely, too, as he got in some play time that he doesn’t ordinarily get during the day while everyone is at work. Joker’s favorite green ball made more than its share of throws and runs from the living room through the kitchen and dining room and back.
Grandma started wading through and answering some backlogged emails and tackled some handwritten correspondence. One thing to be said about working elsewhere is that there are fewer distractions like dirty dishes, dirty laundry and dusty shelves that always seem to beckon when at home. Which I’m sure have challenged others this year newly working from home, as opposed to me, who has done that for almost 36 years.
I did plot out a lunch plan for myself and Dorne, as the refrigerator was full of all kinds of tempting leftovers, but in the end my 1-year-old pointed to comfort food when a sampling was set out on the counter. Macaroni and cheese won the leftover lottery, with the shelf of canned goods not even getting a second glance.
Best of all, there were plenty of snacks for both Grandma and Dorne to enjoy on what was a rainy, dreary day. My normally run-till-he-drops grandson was more content to sit and snuggle and read books that day before taking another two-hour nap that afternoon.
You can bet we cherished those hugs and loves. Grandma also enjoyed catching up on her Netflix favorite, “The Crown,” before Mom got home from school. By the next day he was back to daycare and on to new adventures.
But while it lasted it was fun to bring Grandma’s Snifflecare into service!
