Thirty years ago this month, we were awaiting the arrival of our first child and wondering what the world of parenthood would bring. Fast forward 30 years and we survived lots of ups and downs with that baby and her younger sister.
Were we perfect parents? Far from it, and there were many lessons learned along the way. We did, however, enjoy watching them grow into adults and set out on their own. Then, as our friends with older children started having grandchildren, we were told becoming grandparents was the best thing ever.
This past week we began our class in Grandparenting 101, as our oldest daughter and her husband made us grandparents for the first time. Dorne Westin Loudon arrived at 7:12 p.m. on Feb. 7 and weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces. However, there is some discrepancy on how long he was at birth. The delivery nurses chalked 19 ¾ inches on the board in his room, but the card in his hospital bassinet that carried his newborn footprints said 21 ¾ inches.
After going to the hospital on Saturday to meet our new grandson for the first time, we tend to agree with the footprint card. He was stretching and wriggling those little feet out of his swaddle every few minutes. While he has his daddy’s nose and face, he definitely got his mother’s long legs.
Any first-time grandparents will agree there is a lot of anticipation once they find out that first grandchild is on the way. As a birthday treat for Hubby, Juliana and Doug told us they were expecting way back in June. It wasn’t until my birthday in September, however, that they let us start telling people the good news. By harvest it was quite evident Baby Loudon was on the way, so more and more friends and neighbors were in the loop.
By the time Christmas rolled around, Baby L was giving his mama fits with his kicking and rolling. In church Christmas Eve, he entertained his aunt Cicely and mama with a bout of neonatal hiccups. They got the giggles so bad in the pew, Don and I were about ready to haul them out like we did when they were little girls and acting up. Daddy Doug just sat between them and rolled his eyes.
The last month is always the hardest. Luckily by then, the nursery is usually ready, the initial clothes and supplies have been bought and stored, the birthing classes are complete, the hospital tour is over and the “go bag” is waiting by the door.
Friends couldn’t believe Hubby and I would take off on a vacation right before baby was due, but what could we do? It was much easier to be occupied with travel and our own new experiences than sit at home and wait.
The last two weeks, we weren’t quite sure who was more excited and anxious for that baby to arrive — us or certain friends at church. I almost felt like digging out the button we had made for Don to wear when Juliana was on the way that read, “No Baby Yet.” It would have been easier than constantly shaking our heads and saying, “Not yet.”
So it was that we were at the local high school boys’ and girls’ basketball games Friday night when the proud new dad texted us that Dorne Westin had arrived. Cicely had come home for the weekend in hopes she’d meet her new nephew and we all three jumped up with a shout, “The baby’s here!” To which we received a round of applause from those sitting near us who had already asked for the umpteenth time whether we were grandparents yet.
I’m still pinching myself that it is real and this is fair warning, dear readers, that this proud grandma will probably be sharing plenty of stories about that grandbaby for the foreseeable future. He is definitely a keeper!
Freelance journalist Barb Bierman Batie grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She has written for local, state, regional and international publications and joined the Midwest Messenger crew in 2010. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.