Hangin’ with the Burbanks

Due to pandemic constraints, it has been four years since my husband’s Burbank side of the family has been able to meet. The every-other-year gathering, a long-standing tradition on his mother’s side of the family was a long-time coming.

The last weekend in June we were finally able to meet in Nebraska City at the Lied Lodge. Out of Hubby’s 22 living first cousins, 17 were able to make the journey. He also has four aunts and uncles still living and while the aunt in North Carolina was unable to travel, his 99-year-old aunt from Denver, his 96-year-old uncle from Des Moines and an 87-year-old uncle from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, were all able to be with us.

Our venue provided multiple entertainment options. Our immediate family and Hubby’s siblings took in a wine tasting the first evening, before we all gathered for a pizza buffet for supper. Afterwards the Burbanks started gathering at our meeting room at the lodge. Our room attendant checked in from time to time and by 10 p.m. marveled at the crowd that had assembled. We said, “Just wait until tomorrow!”

The next morning all 55 Burbanks that had made the weekend trip met at the Kragel Windmill Factory Museum in downtown Nebraska City for a tour. The factory opened in 1903 and operated until the death of Arthur Kragel, son of the founder, George Kragel, in 1991. It is the only windmill factory of its kind to be preserved just as it was the day the doors closed. The museum houses more than 1 million artifacts, most located exactly where they were the day Arthur Kragel died.

The manufacturing equipment is mostly from the 1902 era and the office area appears much as it did in the 1930s. The firm made the Eli Windmill, and many can still be found in service, even though they haven’t been mass-produced since the 1940s. With as many farmers, retired and active, as well as future farmers, in the group as we had, the tour took an extra 30 minutes just to answer all the questions.

The noon meal was on our own and we joined those heading to the Arbor Market barbecue venue. A yummy selection awaited. After that scrumptious treat it was time to get Grandson Dorne down for a nap. A couple of books read by Grandma, and he was off to dreamland. Grandma wasn’t too far behind. A successful three-hour nap assured we had a happy camper the rest of the evening.

Dinner was the usual lively affair. While Hubby and I had been the organizers, leave it to the cousins to add some fun extras. One cousin who had gotten married a year ago, brought all the centerpieces from her wedding reception to decorate the tables and then share at the end with whoever wanted one. Another cousin brought the wedding photos of all the aunts and uncles and the grandparents for a nostalgic touch.

With a 60th wedding anniversary for one aunt and uncle, two weddings in the past year and a golden wedding anniversary last year, dessert was provided in the form of sheet cakes by four families to mark those milestones. A cake cutting party ensued following the normal round of picture taking. In fact, it looked like the celebrity paparazzi had arrived.

My favorite memory of the evening was of Don’s 99-year-old aunt holding her Smartphone and taking pictures with all the rest of the cell phone savvy family.

A live auction and silent auction yielded many family treasures and specialties to bid on and the proceeds will be used to help finance the next reunion. A fitting part of the evening was honoring the two uncles present with Quilts of Valor, made by two of their nieces. Uncle Wayne served in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Uncle John served in the ROTC and finished his basic training just as the Vietnam War was ending.

While we don’t know for sure where we’ll be in two years, the planning is already underway for a memorable get-together that now spans four generations.