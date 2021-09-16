Last week we took a cue from our 18-month-old grandson, whose latest stage of development contains a very independent streak. Although he can’t say the phrase yet, it is clear on numerous occasions of late the sentiment is, “I’ll do it myself!”
Hubby followed suit and tried his hand at repairing our 11-year-old dryer. During the month following my accident the dryer started making horrible noises, and not knowing the exact mechanical makeup of the interior we feared the worst. Of course, the 10-year warranty on the motor expired 15 months ago and nothing else has been covered since a year after the purchase.
Those who live on farms know that washers and dryers are submitted to much harsher working conditions than those found in the average household. Super soiled jeans, coveralls, jackets and so forth make for heavy loads that would make a commercial operation sweat. It really was no surprise that something was going bad inside my faithful appliance.
A call to the appliance store where said dryer was purchased in May 2010 was made. I lucked out as the person that answered was one of their service technicians. Armed with the date of purchase and the model number of my dryer he was quick to note given the symptoms being exhibited by my dryer it did indeed call for a look at its interior. He politely noted a service call and potential repairs would cost about $400.
Since we paid $800 for the dryer a decade ago that would be out of the question. At this point in the call Hubby came into the kitchen and the technician, having learned that we lived on a farm, inquired if I had anyone with some technical and mechanical skills that could give a look at the dryer. I smiled at the phone and said yes, my husband would be willing to give it a try.
Bless the technician’s heart, as he went on to explain how the problem was probably one or more of the four rollers that help turn the dryer drum. Over the phone he told us how to remove the front and back of the dryer and what tools would be needed to start the inspection.
After Hubby watched several YouTube videos showing how to remove the front and back of similar dryer models, he completed those steps and we discovered one of the rollers was stuck. More tools were brought up from the shop and the roller was successfully removed and cleaned to provide a temporary fix. Our helpful technician also warned us not to lubricate the rollers, but rather to clean them with rubbing alcohol to loosen them up for better operation.
Our supportive technician suggested we replace all four rollers and that will greatly extend the life of our dryer. That replacement cost will be one-fourth of what the service call would have been and so Hubby and I are grateful for his advice.
The dryer was reassembled, but not before a thorough vacuuming to get 10 years of chaff, grit and “stuff” out of the door. I even found some old collar stays that disappeared from some of Hubby’s shirts that can now be reused.
A test load was run, and it was much quieter on the dryer front. The replacement kit, which included four rollers and a dryer belt, which the technician said we should also replace, has arrived. As soon as we are done pulling and picking up irrigation pipe all will be replaced and should give us several more years to save for a new dryer. Sometimes being a bit stubborn has its benefits.
Barb Bierman Batie can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.