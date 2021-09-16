Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Last week we took a cue from our 18-month-old grandson, whose latest stage of development contains a very independent streak. Although he can’t say the phrase yet, it is clear on numerous occasions of late the sentiment is, “I’ll do it myself!”

Hubby followed suit and tried his hand at repairing our 11-year-old dryer. During the month following my accident the dryer started making horrible noises, and not knowing the exact mechanical makeup of the interior we feared the worst. Of course, the 10-year warranty on the motor expired 15 months ago and nothing else has been covered since a year after the purchase.

Those who live on farms know that washers and dryers are submitted to much harsher working conditions than those found in the average household. Super soiled jeans, coveralls, jackets and so forth make for heavy loads that would make a commercial operation sweat. It really was no surprise that something was going bad inside my faithful appliance.

A call to the appliance store where said dryer was purchased in May 2010 was made. I lucked out as the person that answered was one of their service technicians. Armed with the date of purchase and the model number of my dryer he was quick to note given the symptoms being exhibited by my dryer it did indeed call for a look at its interior. He politely noted a service call and potential repairs would cost about $400.

Since we paid $800 for the dryer a decade ago that would be out of the question. At this point in the call Hubby came into the kitchen and the technician, having learned that we lived on a farm, inquired if I had anyone with some technical and mechanical skills that could give a look at the dryer. I smiled at the phone and said yes, my husband would be willing to give it a try.