Intellectual ‘hairballs’ and other education quirks from 2020-21

Friday afternoon I sat in Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena just soaking up the atmosphere at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s first in-person graduation ceremony since 2019. After three years of online, in-person and virtual classwork our youngest daughter received her Master of Science degree in agriculture economics.
We joined the few thousand proud parents, family members and close friends of the 550-plus receiving their doctoral and master’s degrees in the graduate college commencement. Masks were still required because of the ongoing pandemic and some modifications were made, such as no processional by the graduates, but no one cared because we could enjoy the atmosphere together.
The Faculty Brass still provided live music, there were the normal remarks, official hooding of the doctoral candidates and best of all, in University of Nebraska tradition, each graduate walked across the stage to receive their own diploma and we could all cheer and clap as their name was read off the roll.
Few other major universities take the time and effort to ensure each graduate receives their diploma during commencement. Registrar’s office staff spend countless hours assembling the diplomas with the graduate’s name, inserting them into envelopes and sorting them on to carts for the law college, graduate college and two undergraduate ceremonies. All those behind the scenes staff and faculty were duly applauded at the coaching of Chancellor Ronnie Green.
Graduate commencement speaker Dr. Jennifer Clarke summed up a year-plus of pandemic learning by referring to 2020 and 2021 as being filled with “intellectual hairballs.”
When in-person classes came to a screeching halt last March, students and faculty alike had to pivot (a familiar agriculture word that took on new meaning in 2020) and begin remote learning via Zoom (a virtual learning tool hardly any of us had used until last year).
“You all had to deal with the frustrations of a professor who would forget to unmute at the start of class,” noted Clarke. “Finally five minutes in to the class someone caught the professor’s attention, but then you spent the rest of class trying to catch up to what they were trying to teach.”
Instructors who got on a roll and forgot to check “Chat” for questions, were also another type of “intellectual hairball” that frustrated many a student, she said. Add to that restrictions on in-person visits, professors who were in their offices only once a month and dealing with their own “work-from-home hairballs” and it’s no wonder 2020 and 2021 were educational years like no other, noted Clarke.
In graduation after graduation speech I’ve listened to this past week, administrators and students alike remarked about how hard it was to find ways to bring a bit of normalcy to a year that wasn’t normal. It is those efforts, said one commencement speaker, that will stick in her memory.
So in these past 15 months like no other, to finally be able to gather in person and celebrate the fortitude and tenacity of students, faculty and school support personnel has been very heart-warming. Hats off to the Class of 2021 for dealing with a barrage of “intellectual hairballs” and being able to move forward to what we hope is a much brighter future!
Barb Bierman Batie can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.