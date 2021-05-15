Intellectual ‘hairballs’ and other education quirks from 2020-21

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Friday afternoon I sat in Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena just soaking up the atmosphere at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s first in-person graduation ceremony since 2019. After three years of online, in-person and virtual classwork our youngest daughter received her Master of Science degree in agriculture economics.

We joined the few thousand proud parents, family members and close friends of the 550-plus receiving their doctoral and master’s degrees in the graduate college commencement. Masks were still required because of the ongoing pandemic and some modifications were made, such as no processional by the graduates, but no one cared because we could enjoy the atmosphere together.

The Faculty Brass still provided live music, there were the normal remarks, official hooding of the doctoral candidates and best of all, in University of Nebraska tradition, each graduate walked across the stage to receive their own diploma and we could all cheer and clap as their name was read off the roll.

Few other major universities take the time and effort to ensure each graduate receives their diploma during commencement. Registrar’s office staff spend countless hours assembling the diplomas with the graduate’s name, inserting them into envelopes and sorting them on to carts for the law college, graduate college and two undergraduate ceremonies. All those behind the scenes staff and faculty were duly applauded at the coaching of Chancellor Ronnie Green.

Graduate commencement speaker Dr. Jennifer Clarke summed up a year-plus of pandemic learning by referring to 2020 and 2021 as being filled with “intellectual hairballs.”