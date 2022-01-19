January and the purging continues

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Since the now infamous basement flood of 2019 Hubby and I have been on a constant mission to purge closets, drawers and storage areas of items no longer needed. Our daughters are constantly reminding us they do not want to deal with our “stuff” when we are too old to deal with it ourselves.

As boxes were brought up out of the basement that summer to be stored in upstairs closets and the garage, Cicely’s mantra was, “No box goes back down until it has been thoroughly gone through.”

We had plenty of time to sift and sort as first the interior drainage system had to be installed, then we had to clean and paint the floors, then install new ceiling throughout, then work on installing new paneling and or paint certain walls, refinish or install new woodwork, ceiling molding and baseboards.

Then when COVID hit in early 2020 there really was no excuse for delaying as we had nothing better to do most nights than go through boxes and boxes of papers and “things.”

I like one decluttering expert’s phrasing as she refers to decluttering as “editing.” “Edit your pantry,” she notes. This appeals to my journalism training as I am constantly editing pieces I write for clarity. Why not apply that clarity to my “stuff?”

Since then I’ve been “editing” away. We have participated in two garage sales, donated countless boxes to Goodwill and the Salvation Army and even had certain items get repurposed at the Lincoln house. Another large garage sale is planned for this spring in Lincoln where a larger market may find some of our “stuff” more interesting.