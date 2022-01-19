January and the purging continues

Since the now infamous basement flood of 2019 Hubby and I have been on a constant mission to purge closets, drawers and storage areas of items no longer needed. Our daughters are constantly reminding us they do not want to deal with our “stuff” when we are too old to deal with it ourselves.
As boxes were brought up out of the basement that summer to be stored in upstairs closets and the garage, Cicely’s mantra was, “No box goes back down until it has been thoroughly gone through.”
We had plenty of time to sift and sort as first the interior drainage system had to be installed, then we had to clean and paint the floors, then install new ceiling throughout, then work on installing new paneling and or paint certain walls, refinish or install new woodwork, ceiling molding and baseboards.
Then when COVID hit in early 2020 there really was no excuse for delaying as we had nothing better to do most nights than go through boxes and boxes of papers and “things.”
I like one decluttering expert’s phrasing as she refers to decluttering as “editing.” “Edit your pantry,” she notes. This appeals to my journalism training as I am constantly editing pieces I write for clarity. Why not apply that clarity to my “stuff?”
Since then I’ve been “editing” away. We have participated in two garage sales, donated countless boxes to Goodwill and the Salvation Army and even had certain items get repurposed at the Lincoln house. Another large garage sale is planned for this spring in Lincoln where a larger market may find some of our “stuff” more interesting.
So much was removed during 2020 that when the feedlot intern returned this summer to board with us again, Sam was able to move into the basement bedroom. He had tons of space to spread out with his own open closet, work desk and set of storage shelves.
That said, our daughters remind us there is still more editing ahead, as the fruit room is still full of totes and there are still roughly a dozen boxes in the garage to go through. A stack of totes filled with 30-plus years of photographs and negatives also remains to be catalogued.
Japanese consultant and decluttering guru Marie Kondo advises cutting down on anything that doesn’t “spark joy.” The problem with this is a lot of my stuff has a history and there is joy in remembering. I was also raised by parents who grew up in the Depression, an era where you never threw anything away because you “might be able to use it later.”
The struggle is real as I eye a perfectly good box, because, well, it’s a really good box, why would I need to part with it? Same with old clothing. That blouse was really good for 10 years and might make a really good costume one day. Actually, a number of items in my cedar closet were used numerous times for high school spirit weeks, and that occasional usefulness complicates the sorting mentality.
Sometimes, however, the purging goes relatively easily. Take for example the week after Christmas when we went all out searching for a book I had ordered for Don for Christmas. We cleaned out two closet shelves and four drawers searching for that darn book and were able to fill a box for the Lincoln garage sale in the process.
The book finally was found in plain sight in a pile of papers moved off the dining room table before supper Christmas Eve. Now that discovery sparked joy!
Barb Bierman Batie can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.