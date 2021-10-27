Judging class takes on whole new look

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Anyone who was ever involved in 4-H or FFA at one time or another participated in a judging class.

Whether it was for livestock, horticulture, clothing, foods or home environment, we judging veterans know the lingo. “I place this class of (insert name of item or species being judged) 1-2-3-4,” then going on to list reasons why said items or livestock were ranked the way they were.

Last week my husband received a message from Daughter No. 2, who had just read and shared a Twitter post from a former Senate ag staffer she knew. Said friend was helping at the American Royal 4-H and FFA judging contest.

“I learned that mullets (a haircut popular at various times over the decades, but particularly popular in the 1970s and 80s) are making a comeback. In fact, four participants agreed to pose for a class of mullets. Your placings, cuts, reasons and other commentary are encouraged,” she wrote.

Her post exploded with comments from judging veterans across the nation and sent our household into fits and spasms of laughter as we read the flood of reasons. One judger went with 4-2-3-1. “I placed four at the top of this “powerful” class as the mullet motto is ‘business in the front, party in the back.’ The ‘stud’ at the top of the class exemplifies this motto with his part. Good length and overall follicle health make him the clear winner.”

Others went 2-1-4-3, 2-1-3-4 and 4-3-1-2. Which brought up a discussion on cuts, not to be confused with the refined review of the haircuts themselves. Cuts, for those not so informed are the points you dock the placing score for each pair that is switched according to the actual placing. For example, a cut of two means the pair was similar, but a cut of five means the placing should be obvious. Also, you are docked points each time you flip the order.