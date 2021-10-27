Judging class takes on whole new look

Anyone who was ever involved in 4-H or FFA at one time or another participated in a judging class.
Whether it was for livestock, horticulture, clothing, foods or home environment, we judging veterans know the lingo. “I place this class of (insert name of item or species being judged) 1-2-3-4,” then going on to list reasons why said items or livestock were ranked the way they were.
Last week my husband received a message from Daughter No. 2, who had just read and shared a Twitter post from a former Senate ag staffer she knew. Said friend was helping at the American Royal 4-H and FFA judging contest.
“I learned that mullets (a haircut popular at various times over the decades, but particularly popular in the 1970s and 80s) are making a comeback. In fact, four participants agreed to pose for a class of mullets. Your placings, cuts, reasons and other commentary are encouraged,” she wrote.
Her post exploded with comments from judging veterans across the nation and sent our household into fits and spasms of laughter as we read the flood of reasons. One judger went with 4-2-3-1. “I placed four at the top of this “powerful” class as the mullet motto is ‘business in the front, party in the back.’ The ‘stud’ at the top of the class exemplifies this motto with his part. Good length and overall follicle health make him the clear winner.”
Others went 2-1-4-3, 2-1-3-4 and 4-3-1-2. Which brought up a discussion on cuts, not to be confused with the refined review of the haircuts themselves. Cuts, for those not so informed are the points you dock the placing score for each pair that is switched according to the actual placing. For example, a cut of two means the pair was similar, but a cut of five means the placing should be obvious. Also, you are docked points each time you flip the order.
Both of our daughters are veteran meats judgers, Hubby and I both took livestock judging in college, and of course the girls and I placed plenty of cookie, biscuit, breads and canning classes during our foods judging days, along with gardening and floral classes, too. So, we all took our turn at placing the mullet class as well.
Daughter 2 went 2-3-1-4: “Two is obviously a classic mullet. I like the potential of 3, which is why I placed him above 1. Three is a young mullet, but has good structure, and should grow into a good mullet. I placed 4 on the bottom of this class because its structure is weak, it’s really just long hair.”
Hubby went 2-1-3-4 and was joined by our future son-in-law noting No. 1’s present state trumped the potential growth of number three. However, all agreed that four was the bottom of the class for simply being long hair that was tapered.
This also meant the cut for the bottom was five points, with a cut of 2 points for the top pair and 3 points for the middle pair.
Daughter 1, who is a vocational agriculture instructor, has totally swiped the Twitter photo and will be using this as an out-of-the-box instructional judging class for her freshmen. I can hear it now when those freshmen go home and report to their parents, “Guess what! We judged haircuts in ag class today!”
