With the holidays fast approaching it is certain there will be baking in the future for most of us. In fact, because COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of many traditional holiday events this year, a lot of people are going to have extra time for that holiday baking.
One of the staples for all cookies, cakes and specialty breads is flour. With more time for at-home baking, it may be tempting to buy larger bags of flour for the pantry. But is it wise to go for the 25-pound bags versus the 5- or 10-pound versions we usually keep on hand?
While flour doesn’t stay fresh forever, it does have a pretty impressive lifespan. Based on 50-plus years of baking experience and lessons learned while obtaining my home economics degree, there are a few things you need to know before you grab flour that’s been on the shelf for a while. In addition, this information might help you decide whether to invest in a larger bag than you normally keep on hand.
All types of flour have some degree of oil in them and that means they can go rancid over time. The shelf-life of any flour has a lot to do with its source – and wheat is not the only one out there. So here are some flour tips from Foodsafety.com on the shelf life potential for various flours.
White flour: All-purpose flour can last six to 12 months from the date of purchase when stored unopened in the pantry. Once opened you can still count on six to eight months of freshness, but if stored in the refrigerator it will still stay fresh for a full year.
Whole wheat flour: While this is a healthier option, it has a shorter shelf-life. Whole wheat flour is made from the entire wheat kernel, whereas white flour contains only the endosperm of the wheat. However, that whole kernel contains more oil, and oil can go rancid. Whole wheat flour can last three to six months after you bring it home from the store, or six to eight months in the fridge. (Note: These guidelines are the same regardless of whether or not the package has been opened.)
Brown rice flour: A popular and versatile gluten-free flour, it has almost as long a life as its wheat-based counterparts. But proper storage conditions are critical. Brown rice flour requires chilly storage temperatures — so placement in the pantry is not recommended. Instead, store brown rice flour in the fridge for up to five months or in the freezer for a full year.
Buckwheat flour: Another gluten-free alternative to wheat flour, buckwheat has the shortest shelf-life. It only will keep one month from the date of purchase and the fridge doesn’t buy you any more time. However, buckwheat will stay fresh for up to two months in the freezer.
Coconut flour: This may not be the most widely used gluten-free variety, but considering the growing cult of coconut fans, it’s probably going to become the next big thing. Coconut flour has the longest lifespan, as it will stay fresh in the fridge or the freezer for nine to 12 months. Pass on pantry storage since coconut flour is not shelf-stable.
Amaranth, sorghum and oat flours: These popular gluten-free flours can all be stored in either the pantry or the freezer. These flours will last up to two months at room temperature, but freezing doubles their shelf-life, providing up to four months of freshness.
How to tell if flour has gone bad: The easiest way to know if your flour has gone rancid is to give it a good sniff. While most flour has practically no odor, spoiled flour will smell stale, musty or even sour. It may also look discolored. If your flour has come into contact with water or moisture (say, because you used a wet measuring cup to scoop the last time you baked) then clumps of mold may appear. If you see mold inside the bag, discard the whole thing immediately.
So my friends, armed with this knowledge, here’s to happy holiday baking!