It’s hard to believe just over a month ago Hubby and I were basking in the tropical warmth of Tulum, Mexico while visiting the Mayan ruins there. That experience was a long anticipated one connected with a cruise we had booked back in 2020, but well, COVID.

When the pandemic struck, we decided to ride out the opportunity to cancel, but instead took up the cruise line’s offer to roll the money forward. For their ability to keep our money they upgraded our balcony cabin to a suite, plus gave us $300 in onboard credits. That’s way more than the money would have earned sitting in the bank.

But last year when we attempted the trip Hubby actually came down with COVID, and so the third try finally became the charm. We boarded in New Orleans on a chilly January afternoon. No soaking up the sun that day, but Hubby and I were on Cloud Nine just to finally be able to be on the ship.

We were blown away by our upgrade, which included a king-size bed, a nicer balcony, spacious sitting area, a dressing room and bath with a double vanity and Jacuzzi tub. Not to mention our suite (sweet) status enabled us to be among the first 100 people on the ship and we were able to get into our stateroom immediately after boarding with our suitcases already there. This perk was greatly appreciated and has now spoiled us for any future trips on water.

This was our third cruise, and each trip has been interesting and exhilarating. Cruise lovers appreciate the daily room service, which has returned post-pandemic and the many dining options. We prefer to eat as many meals in the ship’s dining room because that helps with portion control. The Lido deck with its wide-ranging buffet options is lots of fun, but too often the eyes are bigger than the stomach and the tendency to overeat is real.

Entertainment is always a plus with cruises. There are Broadway and Las Vegas-style shows each night, along with smaller venues ranging from a piano bar to nightclub, to larger ship bars, which on this trip hosted a rotating duo of comedians. Our favorite group this trip was a violin trio from Spain called New Way. They entertained two to three times a day in the ship’s atrium and had a repertoire of 200 songs ranging from classical to country to pop-rock and new age. We bought a CD to add to the memory bank.

Being history buffs, the highlights of the trip for Hubby and I were our two excursions to Mayan ruins. Our first was to the Chachobben ruins near Costa Maya. These have been excavated only in the past few decades and date to 300 B.C. The site at Chachobben has been only half excavated, so much more remains to be uncovered and studied. We learned the Mayans had a habit of burying their villages and cities when they abandoned them, which is why discoveries continue to this day of previously unknown ruins.

The second site we visited was at Tulum and dated to the 1400s, just before the arrival of the Spanish conquistadors. As we learned from our guides, this site was probably abandoned following a hurricane as it was the only Mayan city located along a coast.

The Mayan culture dates to before 2,000 B.C., when the first developments occurred in agriculture and villages. The first cities developed around 750 B.C., and by 500 B.C. they possessed monumental architecture, including large temples with elaborate stucco facades.

Mayans inhabited the region that today includes southeastern Mexico, all of Guatemala and Belize and the western portions of Honduras and El Salvador, along with most of the Yucatan Peninsula. Descendants of that culture still live in these areas today and can be recognized by their short stature and often slightly slanted eyes. It is believed the Mayans came over the Arctic bridge from Mongolia, as many bear similar characteristics to the Mongol culture.

Unfortunately, much of Mayan history was lost when the conquistadors arrived. They routinely burned the books filled with Mayan knowledge. The symbol of a snake was considered sacred by the Mayans, but to the Christian conquistadors represented the mark of the devil.

Back on ship we enjoyed soaking up the sun several afternoons, catching up on our reading and truly relaxing. Early on we had decided not to pay for internet access and went off-grid, something highly recommended in retrospect.

Until next time, when we will wrap up the 2023 travels.