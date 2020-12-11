Mouse Wars 2020: The battles continue

Day 1 of Mouse Wars 2020: Nothing will wake you up quicker than a rustling in the bedside wastebasket. With Hubby snoring I knew it wasn’t him. Fortunately this was right before the morning alarm was to go off. A couple of shakes and he awoke to hear the noise, too. One quick swoop and a pillow was on top of the wastebasket and our little marauder was whisked out the front door and dumped back into the cold, cruel world.

Yes, the annual fall/winter edition of Mouse Wars is on at Hof Batie. Later that morning I discovered the little varmints were eating holes in aluminum foil sheets in my bottom kitchen drawer, probably using them to thermal line a nest somewhere. Further investigation found tell-tale signs of mice in several other areas of the kitchen, as well as the garage. The battle lines were drawn.

Day 2 of Mouse Wars 2020: While getting his bedtime snack Hubby saw another mouse. This time it scooted under the stove in the kitchen. About 10 minutes later I saw it peek out while hurriedly packing up the eight dozen or so peanut clusters I had made. No way were they sitting out overnight to provide said mouse/mice with a delectable midnight feast.

Anyway, we hauled out mouse traps from everywhere we could find them. The floor was a veritable mouse trap minefield. Of course that morning there was nothing, not even a hint that it/they had tried nibbling at the peanut butter bait.

As I voiced frustration over this on Facebook, a flood of suggestions were offered by friends also engaged in their own mouse wars. I deployed coffee filters filled with grated Irish Spring and sprinkled crushed red pepper under the drawer they had crawled into.