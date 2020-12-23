Mouse Wars 2020: We’ve reached a Christmas truce

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For those who have followed along with the Hof Batie 2020 Mouse Wars either through this column, on Facebook or both, we have reached a Christmas truce.

For the past 10 days there has been no activity either in the basement, main floor or garage fronts. No signs of nibbling on anything and nothing caught in the trapline. A large container of red pepper flakes was purchased from the ethnic foods section at our local grocery store and has appeared to be a strong deterrent from anything entering the garage. A side benefit has been it has also kept the cats from scratching their claws on the south garage door and further ripping the weather stripping there.

So if you aren’t on Facebook, here’s the daily recap and tally that kept many previously entertained:

Day 6 of Mouse Wars 2020: The battle lines have widened and now include the basement. One invader committed the ultimate sin in human-mouse warfare – stealth eating of chocolate! Hubby had a small sandwich bag of Halloween candy on the computer desk and last night while on the church board Zoom he reached for a bite to find said miniature candy bar gone - totally gone! Needless to say the remaining contents of the sack have been disposed of and thankfully the rest wasn’t chocolate.

Late yesterday afternoon I found another mouse in the trap by my gardening shelves so our tally was Baties 7, Mice 0. We are starting to move into football scores now. This morning’s trapline yielded one more mouse on the south wall of the garage. Given the chocolate theft I am putting today’s tally at Baties 8, Mice 1.