‘Never forget,’ the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Saturday, Sept. 11 was a day of raw emotion for many as the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was observed in New York City, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and at the Flight 93 Memorial near Shanksville, Penn.
For those who lived through that day there are hundreds of images etched indelibly in our minds. Whether they be those directly related to the more than 3,000 whose lives were lost , the countless first responders, or ordinary citizens who watched in horror on TV or listened to the radio. Our lives were forever changed.
Many asked on Facebook that week, where were you that day? Rare is the person alive who could forget. I had just dropped off my oldest daughter at middle school and was listening to the radio on my way home when I learned about the plane that had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
As soon as I got home, I turned on the TV, just in time to watch in horror along with millions of others as the second plane slammed into the South Tower. As the announcers were trying to put words to what they, and we, had just witnessed, I simply burst into tears.
By noon the third plane had crashed into the Pentagon, and we had learned about Flight 93 going down in Pennsylvania. With that information we also learned that all flights in and out of the country had been grounded indefinitely.
I was to have left the next day to fly to a convention in Indianapolis. A friend was to have flown to the same convention, who at that time was an in-state aide for one of our U.S. Senators. As a sign of the chaos in Washington and the enormity of the unknown, she managed to get through to his office and his instructions were tersely, “Don’t go!”
My mother was planning to come stay with our girls while I was gone since harvest was to start shortly. She called that noon asking, “Should I come?” We decided it would be better for her to come even though I knew by then I wasn’t going anywhere.
Don and our full-time employee were at Husker Harvest Days, one of the largest farm shows in the nation. What is ordinarily a jovial day filled with camaraderie as visitors toured the grounds and booths, became an ominously silent event. He recalls any booths that had TVs with rabbit ears were tuned to the network television broadcasts and people huddled around to hear the latest updates.
My mother arrived late that afternoon and that evening as we sat on the back steps watching the girls play, we looked up at the beautiful clear blue sky, eerily devoid of any jet trails. She turned to me and quietly said, “This is your girls’ Pearl Harbor.”
Juliana was 11, the same age my mother was when Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941. To this day she has vivid memories of her day at middle school and even Cicely, who was 8, recalls the hushed tones of her day at country school.
That Saturday we attended the Nebraska football game, which was filled with tributes to 9-11. The opening video of the Nebraska game from Sept. 20, 2001, which was the first collegiate football game allowed to be played following the attacks, showed how united the country was at that time.
The flyover was especially poignant for me as one of the F-16 pilots from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was the son of a high school classmate and the third generation of his family to be a military pilot. His grandfather went to high school with my dad, and after his time in the service was a spray pilot who flew our fields many times while I was growing up.
We are living again through very trying and uncertain times. It is my hope that the glimpses of what we endured and how we united to overcome deep and searing tragedy, can be focal points for putting aside differences and once again uniting for the betterment of all mankind.
