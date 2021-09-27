‘Never forget,’ the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

​Saturday, Sept. 11 was a day of raw emotion for many as the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was observed in New York City, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and at the Flight 93 Memorial near Shanksville, Penn.

​For those who lived through that day there are hundreds of images etched indelibly in our minds. Whether they be those directly related to the more than 3,000 whose lives were lost , the countless first responders, or ordinary citizens who watched in horror on TV or listened to the radio. Our lives were forever changed.

​Many asked on Facebook that week, where were you that day? Rare is the person alive who could forget. I had just dropped off my oldest daughter at middle school and was listening to the radio on my way home when I learned about the plane that had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

​As soon as I got home, I turned on the TV, just in time to watch in horror along with millions of others as the second plane slammed into the South Tower. As the announcers were trying to put words to what they, and we, had just witnessed, I simply burst into tears.

​ By noon the third plane had crashed into the Pentagon, and we had learned about Flight 93 going down in Pennsylvania. With that information we also learned that all flights in and out of the country had been grounded indefinitely.

​I was to have left the next day to fly to a convention in Indianapolis. A friend was to have flown to the same convention, who at that time was an in-state aide for one of our U.S. Senators. As a sign of the chaos in Washington and the enormity of the unknown, she managed to get through to his office and his instructions were tersely, “Don’t go!”