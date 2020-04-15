If over the years you, as I, have been an avid clipper for “Box Tops for Education,” a program started three decades ago by General Mills, the following news may be yet another challenge in these weeks of change. There is no more clipping of Box Tops!
You read that right, no more clipping. With a little extra time on my hands because I am not driving to and from meetings, I decided during our last cold, drippy day to get out my cereal boxes and clip away. Since our oldest daughter is a teacher, she has been my go-between to get them to schools that redeem those Box Tops for equipment and other resources.
I was sorting through a small pile in the cupboard and wanted to get enough to fill an envelope.
It was then that I noted the following on the top of my favorite cereal box: “No More Clipping. Scan your receipt. See how at BTFE.COM.”
WHAT?! First of all, to my knowledge there has been no radio or TV advertising alerting us of this major change after 22 years of thousands of us frugally clipping away. Second, by this time said receipt — which instructions noted I would need to scan on my smartphone — is long gone in the trash. I have at least seven cereal boxes and other General Mills products with now useless Box Tops or labels because I didn’t know I had to save the receipts.
I sent a terse email to General Mills, pointing out that while I would eventually adapt to this new method of recording and reporting Box Tops, many faithful clippers don’t have access to the technology required to report this information.
Their response was the inevitable, “sorry, but this is the way it will be from now on.” Their team noted, “Over the years, technology has advanced at an incredible rate opening all kinds of new opportunities. We’re making this change for many reasons, but primarily to modernize the program for the next generation of participants. Users want to see how their contributions are impacting their school.
“With digital receipt scanning, now anyone can earn for any school. We know that checking expiration dates, counting and bundling clips take a lot of work for schools — and that mailing millions of clips across the country isn’t great for the planet. By eliminating the postage, transportation and shipping of clips, we reduce costs for schools, as well as help reduce our carbon footprint.
“While not having a smartphone makes it a little more difficult to participate in the new Box Tops Program, it’s not a deal breaker. We invite you to bring your receipts to a friend, neighbor or family member with a smartphone and ask them to scan them on your behalf.”
So dear readers, it’s a smartphone or nothing, nichts, nada. Most important, according to their correspondence, receipts should be scanned by the original purchaser, unless the original purchaser does not have a smartphone, and all receipts must be scanned within 14 days of purchase.
So I am reluctantly adapting. The process requires adding a Box Tops for Education app to your smartphone (if you have one). To their credit, the instructions are fairly straightforward, but again, change is hard. If you choose to adapt with me, go to BTFE.com to get your instructions for downloading the app and how to use it.
In the meantime, the General Mills team notes you can continue to clip any traditional Box Tops you find on packages throughout the summer. They will honor all traditional Box Tops clips until they reach their expiration dates, so be sure to keep sending them to your school.
After that it’s scan away with your app, but I’ll admit, I’m missing my scissors already.
Freelance journalist Barb Bierman Batie grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She has written for local, state, regional and international publications and joined the Midwest Messenger crew in 2010. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.