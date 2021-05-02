Operation Chicken Soup deals with the Domineering Dominique

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It has been rather quiet at Hof Batie this week. For the first time in several years we are not hearing the familiar “cock-a-doodle-doo” of the resident rooster at the crack of dawn.

If you’ve ever raised poultry you understand the gamble you take when you decide to let a purebred rooster live past the normal butchering time. While some live long lives enjoying their farm harems, those who get mean find their life spans severely shortened.

Such was the case for my Domineering Dominique this week. But I digress, as I must lay the groundwork for Operation Chicken Soup.

Since I was about 8 I have been raising poultry. In those younger years it was with my mom. Since Hubby and I moved to the Batie home place in 1989, I have raised chickens here. I like having at least one rooster around as they can be quite effective at protecting the flock from smaller predatory wildlife bent on a free chicken dinner.

Roosters have come and gone over the years with not much fanfare. But occasionally they forget their primary purpose and go rogue. When the girls were little we had a rooster get mean and they would never enter the pen without a big stick in their hands.

The day he spurred me was the last straw. As it so happened his demise coincided with the death of one of our dear friends from church and he was turned into chicken salad for the funeral lunch.

As we were eating our sandwiches and visiting with Walt’s widow, our youngest, Cicely, came up and asked, “Is that our mean rooster?”

I carefully replied, “Yes,” knowing with a farm kid it is wise not to lie about such things, but to be prepared for any kind of reaction. “Good,” she replied, “save me a sandwich, I want to have a big bite of him!”