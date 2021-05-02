Operation Chicken Soup deals with the Domineering Dominique

It has been rather quiet at Hof Batie this week. For the first time in several years we are not hearing the familiar “cock-a-doodle-doo” of the resident rooster at the crack of dawn.
If you’ve ever raised poultry you understand the gamble you take when you decide to let a purebred rooster live past the normal butchering time. While some live long lives enjoying their farm harems, those who get mean find their life spans severely shortened.
Such was the case for my Domineering Dominique this week. But I digress, as I must lay the groundwork for Operation Chicken Soup.
Since I was about 8 I have been raising poultry. In those younger years it was with my mom. Since Hubby and I moved to the Batie home place in 1989, I have raised chickens here. I like having at least one rooster around as they can be quite effective at protecting the flock from smaller predatory wildlife bent on a free chicken dinner.
Roosters have come and gone over the years with not much fanfare. But occasionally they forget their primary purpose and go rogue. When the girls were little we had a rooster get mean and they would never enter the pen without a big stick in their hands.
The day he spurred me was the last straw. As it so happened his demise coincided with the death of one of our dear friends from church and he was turned into chicken salad for the funeral lunch.
As we were eating our sandwiches and visiting with Walt’s widow, our youngest, Cicely, came up and asked, “Is that our mean rooster?”
I carefully replied, “Yes,” knowing with a farm kid it is wise not to lie about such things, but to be prepared for any kind of reaction. “Good,” she replied, “save me a sandwich, I want to have a big bite of him!”
Alma started to chuckle and then broke into fits of laughter. She reached her arm out and gave Cicely a big hug. “Thank you! I didn’t think I’d be able to laugh the day of my husband’s funeral, but you and your rooster did it.”
So enter this year’s Domineering Dominque. Our resident rooster had been quite content with his harem and situation until late January when for some reason he started attacking almost anyone that entered the chicken pen.
After being spurred several times on sneak attacks and having the scars to prove it, I vowed His Meanness was destined to become chicken soup. The only catch was I had agreed to supply fertilized eggs for our county’s 4-H in the Schools embryology project.
A phone call to the 4-H aide in early March to check on when and how many dozen eggs would be needed left me with an estimated number of eggs for two schools, but they weren’t making a firm decision until April.
Two weeks ago after being spurred yet again I sent another email noting if we didn’t get confirmation about the eggs, said rooster was being dispatched. Finally I got an email noting the teachers were running out of time to get eggs hatched before school got out and I was free to proceed with Operation Chicken Soup.
I now have two packages of diced chicken in the freezer and a third became chicken soup on our last cold and windy April day. A Facebook friend noted, “Revenge is a dish best served cold,” so I believe one of the remaining packages will be relished as chicken salad.
Moral of this story? Don’t mess with the hand that feeds you – at least not in the livestock world.
Barb Bierman Batie can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.