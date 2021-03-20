Opinion: Biden 30 x 30 plan cause for concern

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As each new administration takes office in Washington, D.C., there is always a flurry of executive orders to either halt orders from the previous administration or create the path forward for the new president’s agenda.

It should come as no surprise because of the Biden campaign’s agenda on climate that just a few days into office he signed Executive Order 14008, “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.” Contained in that order is the “30 x 30” program, a radical and aggressive push championed by environmental and climate change activities to put 30% of the land and water in the U.S. under permanent protection by 2030.

This is cause for grave concern among private landowners, especially farmer and ranchers, as the order does not define what 30% of the land will states be forced to hand over. In Nebraska, where 97% of the state is privately owned property, that number is especially alarming.

California is already in the cross-hairs, as Gov. Gavin Nelson announced his own “30 x 30” goal back in October to “preserve and protect 30% of the state’s lands and also its nearshore waters by 2030.”

Newsome said the collective goal was “future-proofing California.” He signed an executive order directing the state’s Natural Resources Agency to draw up a plan by Feb. 1, 2022, to achieve the goal.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and 16 other state governors have already sent a letter to Biden warning against the potential federal overreach.

A news released by Rickett’s office noted, “Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are our state’s original conservationists. They work day in and day out to cultivate the land and manage the water they’ve known for generations in a way that helps grow our state.”