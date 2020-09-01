Timely rains in early August gave us a two week break in irrigating the corn and soybeans. However, things turned hot and dry so we started irrigating again. That brings us to irritation season part deux, which is French for two, and I won’t repeat some of the other French that was uttered since then.
The wells were fired up and ditch water that was ordered started arriving Aug. 21. Our Friday looked like a Monday when an electric irrigation motor fried and there was a dead alternator and broken fan belt on another engine.
A trip to Kearney and runs to local parts stores luckily yielded all the things we needed, and we made the necessary repairs and replacements.
Saturday morning Hubby cheerfully reported that everything he worked on started and was running. He shouldn’t have said anything because no sooner had he talked to me than our full-time employee called. He had just gone to the engine that pumps water to one of his fields and all the belts were gone. The belts were shredded to smithereens with only a few thin threads left below the engine. No pieces were bigger than my little finger.
We received similar reports about shredded belts from others after Hubby posted a picture of the engine and shreds on social media. Apparently our two-year reprieve from irrigating is exacting another toll. Whether engines were run or not, the components continue to deteriorate due to Mother Nature and varmint wear and tear.
One neighbor jokingly commented, “Those raccoons are getting pretty mechanically inclined!”
Speaking of raccoons, they made for more work over the weekend, too. Our staggered sweet corn plantings have been a treat this summer, but we didn’t have enough electric fence to go around our fourth planting. Hubby had hoped since it was right next to the field corn the coons might leave it alone.
No such luck. Saturday morning he came in and reported they had tested about 10 plants in that final planting overnight. Still four to five days from reaching maturity, he went back to the patch in the heat of the day to reposition the electric fence. Fortunately it did the trick as Sunday when he went to pick ears for the church mission garden table there was no more evidence of mischief. We’ve been eating the last golden goodies this week.
Meanwhile the irritation continues for fellow farmers all over. A former high school classmate of Hubby’s reported he had a submersible pump succumb to a lightning strike and he was waiting for a new pump to arrive.
We had some wiring go bad on yet another engine, but fortunately another shop in town had the correct pieces. We are blessed to have a variety of hardware stores, irrigation shops, automotive supply stores and other mechanical parts vendors in our immediate vicinity. Between most of them we are able to cobble together the necessary items to keep running.
Some of Hubby’s Twitter friends in other parts of the country aren’t so lucky. A parts run might turn into a 100-mile round trip in more remote areas.
The good news is we are on the downhill slide of irrigating. One more week should finish off the corn crop, and another week after that the soybeans should be done. If we could catch an inch or two of rain within the next 10 days that might finish everything off and we could end the 2020 irritation, ah irrigation, season.
Hang in there friends!