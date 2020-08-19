One of the most looked forward to times of the year at Hof Batie is sweet corn season. Each spring the patch is rotated not only to keep the weeds at bay, but also to keep the bulk of our resident raccoons guessing as to its whereabouts. Even though we always put up an electric fence if we don’t rotate the patch, it never fails that some enterprising critter will figure out how to get in the second year just by knowing the lay of the land.
From planting until harvest, usually late July to mid-August, we anxiously wait for those first sweet ears of golden deliciousness.
For many years it was a short-lived two-week period as the hectic planting season dictated only one trip through the selected patch with our ever-larger planter. It just took too much time to clean out the eight, then 12 boxes, to plant four or sometimes eight short rows of sweet corn and then clean them out again to continue with field corn or soybeans.
I would sometimes stretch the season by planting a short row in the garden, but while the raccoons usually left it alone because it was so close to the house, the squirrels often felt it was fair game. The older Mollie got the less I could depend on the dog to chase them away.
Enter 2020 and while many things have been really strange and weird this year, our sweet corn season has been heavenly. The reason is Hubby’s purchase of a vintage four-row John Deere planter on our local Optimists sale in February.
Jokingly dubbed our spare planter, this little wonder was used solely to plant our sweet corn patch with four time-staggered plantings. No cleaning of planter boxes, no switching plates between corn or soybeans and back. Just pull it out of machinery row and go!
After dodging various wind and hail storms in July, the little patch soldiered on and soon it was time to fence it to keep out our ever vigilant masked marauders. Because of the increased size we could only fence the first three plantings but figured by the time the first one was done, the fourth would barely be ready.
Then more waiting. Finally the last week in July we were able to rob the patch for some early ears to savor when our younger daughter was home for a visit with her boyfriend. After that the patch came on strong. On Aug. 6 our older daughter came over and we put up a big batch for her growing family and for us. While grandson Dorne at six months old is too young to enjoy full ears this year, he will be able to enjoy some frozen sweet corn next spring before the 2021 crop is ready.
Two days later we did another batch for our Lincoln daughter as she now has a small basement freezer that can hold some bags of golden goodness for this winter’s meals. In fact the corn was so sweet and tasty this year that this past Saturday we put up another batch of corn for the freezer from the third planting. The extra quart bags will be used for company, to share as Christmas gifts and to use at church whenever we can resume our Christian Family Night meals.
We’ve been sharing the bounty at our church mission garden table and with neighbors, something we’ve not always been able to do. Yesterday Hubby went out and moved the electric fence to surround the fourth planting as when he went to pick ears to share at church, he discovered the raccoons had tested a number of plants in the night. With a little luck that planting will bring us right up to Labor Day before we run out of corn.
So instead of two weeks, this year we will have been able to stretch our sweet corn season over six weeks. As we continue to savor the gold now, we also know we will have plenty of gold stored up for the winter. Yum, yum!