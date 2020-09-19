While our travel has been extremely limited this summer, earlier this month Hubby and I set out on a combination vacation and working trip. I serve on the board of directors for the IFYE Association of the USA, which now governs the agricultural exchange program I went to Germany on 40 years ago.
COVID-19 forced us to cancel our 2020 conference that was to have been in Branson, Missouri, but since our board consists of only 14 members we decided to use the time we had all set aside for the conference to go ahead with the face-to-face meeting mandated in our by-laws and also do some strategic planning.
We moved to a more central location close to an airport for the three members who needed to fly in. We chose Indianapolis and a motel with a large meeting room where we could socially distance. Hubby and I decided we would drive and take a few extra days coming and going to do some genealogy work and a bit of carefully planned sightseeing so we could stay COVID kosher.
We finished irrigating the day before my birthday and both daughters took turns doing chores with the full-time employee for the week, making it a doable trip. It didn’t hurt that it rained for three days while we were gone so the soybeans got one last good drink before harvest.
My birthday falls on Sept. 6 so that afternoon we drove to Lincoln for supper with Cicely and my brother and his wife. We had not been together on a birthday (his or mine) for five years so it was an especially fun meal.
The next morning we set out from the Lincoln house with our destination being the Quad Cities. I have a cousin that lives just across the Mississippi River in Colona, Illinois. She is a travel agent by profession, and she planned a wonderful evening out with a Channel Cat cruise and dinner at a restaurant right on the river.
Along the way we visited the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset, Iowa, and stopped to see two of the covered bridges in Madison County. We made a quick side trip through the Amana Colonies, but ran out of time since we were meeting up with the cousins. So a return trip is in the works.
The next morning was our first cemetery stop to see where my great-aunt and her husband were buried in Geneseo, Illinois. We also drove by a few places I remembered in Geneseo from my childhood trips east.
Then it was on to Trivoli, Illinois, where some of Hubby’s maternal third-great-grandparents are buried. While Google gave us the cemetery location, just where the relatives were buried took a bit of searching. We headed to the oldest part of the cemetery and luckily after a couple of turns found the Hovendon graves.
On to Indianapolis and after checking into our hotel, we headed downtown to meet up for a socially distanced evening with a college friend. Dennis is semi-retired from years of ag policy work for a number of large livestock pharmaceutical firms and we enjoyed local barbecue and a long walk touring his neighborhood next to the downtown canal.
For the next three days the board worked on strategic planning and business. Hubby took advantage of rare free time to visit the Indiana State Museum, the Benjamin Harrison home and connect with some Ag Twitter friends. Friday afternoon we took off for Springfield, Illinois, and met another of Hubby’s Ag Twitter friends for supper.
Life in COVID is interesting. While restaurants in Nebraska have been open to varying degrees since June, in Indiana and Illinois many opened only about two weeks ago. Many more were still offering only takeout. The sad fact is that many more have closed for good, unable to sustain a living in the shutdown.
Saturday after an enjoyable tour of the Abraham Lincoln Museum it was time to meet the rest of the silent relatives. Both Hubby and I have ancestors that lived in west central Illinois. Hubby’s were located in Morgan County, which is just outside Springfield about 30 miles. Mine came from Adams County, which is the next county north and west.
Once we were able to confirm we would be taking the trip, he researched cemetery locations and burial records to know where we needed to stop. The first destination was Arcadia Cemetery near now Concord, Illinois. Our Google map took us cross-country on a mixture of state and county roads and my farmer was very happy as we passed miles and miles of corn and soybean fields.
His maternal fourth-great-grandparents moved from Virginia through Kentucky and Tennessee to Illinois and they and the third-great-grandparents all died there. We were able to locate the graves of his Turley relatives fairly easily at Arcadia, thanks to photos posted on an ancestry site.
The next cemetery we didn’t have high hopes of seeing as satellite photos showed it was located right in the middle of a field near the Triopia United Schools buildings. As we slowly crawled down the county road we spotted what we thought was a fenced area but couldn’t see any headstones. Not wanting to trespass we just waved at where we supposed the Goodpastures were buried.
For the next hour we worked our way cross-country to the Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery southeast of Golden, Illinois. We were grateful for our Jeep mobility, as this was the most remote of the cemeteries situated on a one-lane, white-rocked county road. There we found the graves of my paternal third and second great-grandparents on the Flesner side.
My ancestors all immigrated from Germany and I was grateful for my German language background as most of the headstones were inscribed in German. It was a humbling feeling as we circled the cemetery seeing the many Flesner, Heinicke and Post graves – all somehow related. Armed with a multitude of headstone photos Hubby and I will have a full winter ahead researching the backgrounds of these silent relatives.