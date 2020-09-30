The signs are here that we are in for our seasonal change, and it appears we have seen the last of the dog days of summer. What signs? Well, lots and lots of woolly caterpillars, flocking blackbirds that make it feel like a scene from the thriller “Birds,” and of course those increasingly cooler nights.
This weekend a cool front moved through that was probably more welcomed than some years simply because it blew out the layers and layers of smoke that had covered our region for several weeks. Between the West Coast fires, the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest in Wyoming, more fires in Colorado and then some local grass fires, this past weekend the smoke was especially intense.
It was nice to wake up to blue skies Monday morning and be able to breathe clearly. Something I regret to say we Nebraskans often take for granted.
So what next? Well, tonight starts the ritual of covering the tender plants. Over the years I’ve accumulated a tote box full of old blankets, old living room curtains and heavy towels used to wrap the tomatoes and peppers in an attempt to eke out another few days of red and green goodness.
I’ll bring in the potted plants from the front porch, as I like to have them around through October for that last bit of color. I also have some potted herbs that I need to reset for the winter. I then put them on a ledge in my laundry room so I can use them throughout the cold and snow in soups and hot dishes.
This time I will scout out the pots for “friends.” Our younger daughter came home to do chores while we were gone two weeks ago and arrived to find three toads hopping around the living room. They had been snugly dug into the pots during an early September cold snap and when her sister came to pick in the garden, she put them in the entry way at my request two days before Cicely came home.
The kohl plants will do just fine, so we won’t bother with them just yet. I’m hoping we can enjoy our broccoli a while longer and I have a rare second cauliflower almost mature on a plant cut back in August. When it starts hitting the 20s, then I’ll have to wave the white flag on those goodies and pull my Brussel sprouts and clean off those plants.
My biggest dilemma is whether to cover the planter or not. The petunias and other plants have been gorgeous this year and again, I want the color to last a bit longer. Because it is brick and is right against the house, it will take a few more degrees of cold before plants freeze. If I cover that, I lose some blankets that could go to covering more tomatoes.
Decisions, decisions. So while I ponder the merits of canning more salsa and tomato juice or enjoying my flowers a few more days, perhaps I should just wave the white flag and let Mother Nature do her thing.
I can always sit back with a nice cup of pumpkin spice coffee or tea and nibble on some pumpkin bread and embrace the full arrival of fall. There will soon be plenty of geese honking their way south, along with the special call of Sandhill cranes seeking warmer climes. Just wishing I could go with them.