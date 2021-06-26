Revenge of the cold shower

While temperature preferences vary from person-to-person, I’m willing to bet most of you, like me, abhor cold showers. Likewise, Hubby hates them with a passion.
Whenever possible, his showers are as hot as the skin can stand and he will run said hot water for several minutes before stepping in to build up steam in the bathroom. However, he knows right before he steps in he must turn on the ceiling fan/vent as I equally abhor the mildew battle that results without proper ventilation.
Me? I fall more in the middle. While I do want my water to warm up before I step in the shower, I will turn on the fan during said preparation period and warm is the operative word. Much like Goldilocks, I want my water not too hot, not too cold, but just right – in the middle of the temperature spectrum.
In our many travels we have of course run across tons of shower anomalies, mostly dealing with location and positioning of shower heads. However, when traveling internationally we soon learned that most homes and hotels have individual bathroom water heaters with a 2-3 gallon capacity. In those countries where energy costs are carefully monitored and energy savings are prized, this is normal.
That means no long, luxurious hot showers, especially if both of us need to shower one after the other. You get in rinse, shut off the water, soap up, then rinse off in order to preserve that precious hot water and the second in lines’ comfort. There is nothing worse than getting half-way through a shower to be hit by nothing but cold water.
Hence my major faux pas on our anniversary trip in May. To anyone thinking of staying in the cabins at Fort Robinson, be forewarned that the hot water heaters there have a limited capacity, similar to those in Europe.
Our first morning there we widely staggered our shower times as I got up showered, then fixed breakfast while Hubby was content to stay in bed reading. He took his shower after breakfast, which unknown to us, saved his skin that day.
The morning of our departure, however, we showered one after the other and I took longer than I probably should have. Halfway through his shower I heard Hubby muttering and the next thing I hear is a loud, “Thanks for using up all the hot water!”
Gulp. He had to finish washing his hair with that dreaded cold water and shivering dried off to quickly grab warm clothes.
Fast forward to this past Sunday morning at home. We have two bathrooms and since we needed to be at early service both of us hit the showers simultaneously. On occasion, usually at Christmas when the house is full, if two people hit the showers at the same time the back shower will usually hog the hot water, leaving the other shower with lukewarm water, even with a full-size water heater in the basement.
Such was the case Sunday morning. I was mid-shampoo when I felt the water switch from warm to ice cold in a split second. At least I had room to jump back, but still had to finish rinsing at an awkward angle so as not to get a full body douse of cold water.
Shivering I reached for what was a least a nice warm, fluffy towel, grumbling under my breath. Since it was Sunday I tried to calm myself with the knowledge that at least I had indoor plumbing and running water, that mine was a first-world problem.
However, when explaining to my Hubby what had happened, he merely grinned and noted it was “Revenge of the Cold Shower.”
