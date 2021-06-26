Revenge of the cold shower

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While temperature preferences vary from person-to-person, I’m willing to bet most of you, like me, abhor cold showers. Likewise, Hubby hates them with a passion.

Whenever possible, his showers are as hot as the skin can stand and he will run said hot water for several minutes before stepping in to build up steam in the bathroom. However, he knows right before he steps in he must turn on the ceiling fan/vent as I equally abhor the mildew battle that results without proper ventilation.

Me? I fall more in the middle. While I do want my water to warm up before I step in the shower, I will turn on the fan during said preparation period and warm is the operative word. Much like Goldilocks, I want my water not too hot, not too cold, but just right – in the middle of the temperature spectrum.

In our many travels we have of course run across tons of shower anomalies, mostly dealing with location and positioning of shower heads. However, when traveling internationally we soon learned that most homes and hotels have individual bathroom water heaters with a 2-3 gallon capacity. In those countries where energy costs are carefully monitored and energy savings are prized, this is normal.

That means no long, luxurious hot showers, especially if both of us need to shower one after the other. You get in rinse, shut off the water, soap up, then rinse off in order to preserve that precious hot water and the second in lines’ comfort. There is nothing worse than getting half-way through a shower to be hit by nothing but cold water.