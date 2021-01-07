Reviewing our 2020 vocabulary lessons

We have finally shooed 2020 out the door and been able to greet 2021. While I fully realize the arrival of the New Year isn’t magically going to change the difficult situation the pandemic and our tumultuous presidential election has placed our world in, at least it provides hope.
It’s hope that things will improve as the year moves on. Hope that some of the divisiveness and ugliness that has marred what should have been a year of pulling together will fade away. Hope for compromise and collaboration to be better than what we’ve been.
Without hope we wither away. Anyone in the agriculture industry knows that without hope for the future we’d have all sold the farm long ago.
There is no doubt this year has changed us all. I have had to practice patience – lots of it. It’s something my family knows I am not good at. I’ve relearned flexibility – something I did learn as an exchange student some 40 years ago. As with millions of others, I have also had to take multiple disappointments and figure out how to make lemonade out of all the lemons.
Not only did the past year change our way of life, it changed our vocabulary, too. Here are just a handful of the words and phrases that weren’t even on our radar screens as 2020 began:
COVID-19 – the novel coronavirus that was first identified in late 2019 in China for which none of us had any immunity. It in turn gave way to a world-wide pandemic – a global outbreak of disease. This was the first coronavirus to be declared a pandemic.
Social distance (distancing) – the phrase that most of us journalists note should be “physical distance (distancing),” which is the avoidance of close contact with other people during the outbreak of a contagious disease.
Flattening the curve – the attempt to have a more gradual uptick in cases rather than a steep curve to avoid overburdening the health care system by spreading out cases over a period of time.
PPE – Short for personal protective equipment, which was in short supply for healthcare workers early in the pandemic and supplies still remain tight 10 months later. For those of us on the farm it meant a dearth of PPE used in multiple facets of our operations. We finally got some N-95 ventilated dust masks for the first time in year last week. (Not to be confused with the N-95 masks worn by health care workers.) Cleaning the chicken house with just bandana nose coverings left much to be desired.
Self-quarantine – refraining from contact with others after exposure to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
Super-spreader – A highly contagious individual who can infect a large number of people through a network of contacts. Also used to refer to events such as weddings or funerals where dozens could contact the virus.
WFH – Work from home, which is what millions of people did worldwide in efforts to slow the spread of COVID. For farmers this was nothing new.
Remote learning – What millions of school children and university students did and are still doing to avoid further community spread (another vocabulary word). This involves any combination of online classes, emailed assignments and teleconferencing.
Zoom – A videoconferencing platform whose use exploded during 2020. From use as a teaching platform to a way for families and friends to stay connected, it gave way to even more phrases, such as the most common, “You’re on mute!”
Drive-by celebration – With large gatherings discouraged, one innovative way to still celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, retirements, graduations and other life milestones was to organize a drive-by event where guests could drive by the individual’s home and drop off cards or gifts, honk and visit through car windows.
Vaccine – The ultimate hope for a better 2021. Many of my family members in the health care profession have already received their shots and next up will be those most fragile in our nursing homes and retirement centers. I can’t wait to go hug on a number of individuals again.
Quarantini – Finally, my personal favorite. This refers to any alcoholic cocktail mixed by individuals at home to help cope with the lockdowns, shelter-in-place orders and isolation while trying to do their part in slowing the spread.
So, I’m lifting up my New Year’s quarantini and toasting to a safe and healthier 2021 for us all. May we soon find a new normal!
