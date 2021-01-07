Reviewing our 2020 vocabulary lessons

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We have finally shooed 2020 out the door and been able to greet 2021. While I fully realize the arrival of the New Year isn’t magically going to change the difficult situation the pandemic and our tumultuous presidential election has placed our world in, at least it provides hope.

It’s hope that things will improve as the year moves on. Hope that some of the divisiveness and ugliness that has marred what should have been a year of pulling together will fade away. Hope for compromise and collaboration to be better than what we’ve been.

Without hope we wither away. Anyone in the agriculture industry knows that without hope for the future we’d have all sold the farm long ago.

There is no doubt this year has changed us all. I have had to practice patience – lots of it. It’s something my family knows I am not good at. I’ve relearned flexibility – something I did learn as an exchange student some 40 years ago. As with millions of others, I have also had to take multiple disappointments and figure out how to make lemonade out of all the lemons.

Not only did the past year change our way of life, it changed our vocabulary, too. Here are just a handful of the words and phrases that weren’t even on our radar screens as 2020 began:

COVID-19 – the novel coronavirus that was first identified in late 2019 in China for which none of us had any immunity. It in turn gave way to a world-wide pandemic – a global outbreak of disease. This was the first coronavirus to be declared a pandemic.