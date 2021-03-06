Spruce up, paint up gives Baties a workout

Ever wonder what it feels or looks like to spread 22 gallons of paint across multiple ceilings and walls? At Hof Batie we wonder no more. As of Monday morning we have repainted every room on the main floor of the house except the two bathrooms, one bedroom and parts of three closets. By Easter all but the bathroom painted six years ago will have a fresh coat and I can declare my spring cleaning done.
In addition, Hubby and I have moved every piece of furniture and appliance on our main floor twice in the last three weeks. This includes an antique cookstove from 1930, an entertainment armoire and China hutch with leaded glass. Needless to say, we have achieved every level of aerobic and weight-bearing exercise possible at the toniest of health spas.
The reason for all this physical labor began with installation of new flooring in the utility/mudroom and kitchen and new carpet in the living room, dining room and two bedrooms.
During the spring of 2019 we had decided after 22 years our kitchen and utility room floors were pretty much shot, given the wear and tear of farm life. We had ordered new tile squares for those areas and decided while we were at it to replace the nearly 30-year-old carpet in two bedrooms and the 20-year-old living room and dining room carpet.
That May, the same week that our basement was flooded with groundwater, we received a call from the flooring store that our order was in. Obviously installation was out of the question, as most of the basement was either crammed into the spare bedrooms or garage and there wasn’t an inch to spare. Because the flooring had already been paid for our gracious small-town shop stored it for us.
Our basement renovation drug on until Thanksgiving 2020. Once completed we knew we could finally tackle the long postponed project upstairs. Little did any of us know back in May 2019 how things would change by 2020. With all the COVID shutdowns people began an untold number of home improvement projects. Consequently carpet and flooring installers were booked solid, so we joined the waiting list.
Three weeks ago we received a call that there had been a cancellation, and they asked if they could come Feb. 15 to put in our kitchen and utility room flooring. Thus began a very passionate Valentine’s weekend cleaning and painting frenzy. Nothing says you love someone like spending 48 hours painting ceilings, walls and closets that haven’t been touched for two decades.
Daughter No. 1 and her husband arrived Valentine’s Day to help get the washer, dryer and freezer moved to the garage. While the subzero temperatures were the bane of livestock producers, in our case they saved our backs from having to unload and reload the freezer twice. Rather we plunked all the freezer contents into boxes and coolers and put them under a tarp on the east side of the house. When the air temp is 30 degrees colder than the freezer you certainly don’t have to worry about things thawing.
Three days later they returned to help move the three appliances back in. With everything back in place there and in the kitchen we then turned to the living room and dining room, which were next on the list to be carpeted.
The ceiling there had not been painted since a 1997 kitchen and entryway renovation when they blew in a popcorn ceiling. Four gallons of paint later, we had finally sealed the old textured covering and it was about five shades whiter than the grey it had become.
We also needed a gallon of Kilz to cover teenage Cicely’s black, green and white-striped bedroom walls. They are now a neutral color more compatible with hosting guests.
Last week Cicely arrived for the last push of moving the living room furniture back in and moving out our bedroom furniture and most of the closet contents. Sadly, while we had hoped we were done painting, after moving out our bed the chips and scratches there and the 1990s peach showing through after washing the living room and dining room walls meant another daylong painting spree.
Somewhere at the end of this tunnel Cicely suggested throwing a luau. When tropical temperatures return we probably will celebrate and happily give tours. However, we won’t be hiring out for other jobs and have told our daughters at 62 this is the last time we are painting any of these rooms. Ever.
