Spruce up, paint up gives Baties a workout

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

Ever wonder what it feels or looks like to spread 22 gallons of paint across multiple ceilings and walls? At Hof Batie we wonder no more. As of Monday morning we have repainted every room on the main floor of the house except the two bathrooms, one bedroom and parts of three closets. By Easter all but the bathroom painted six years ago will have a fresh coat and I can declare my spring cleaning done.

In addition, Hubby and I have moved every piece of furniture and appliance on our main floor twice in the last three weeks. This includes an antique cookstove from 1930, an entertainment armoire and China hutch with leaded glass. Needless to say, we have achieved every level of aerobic and weight-bearing exercise possible at the toniest of health spas.

The reason for all this physical labor began with installation of new flooring in the utility/mudroom and kitchen and new carpet in the living room, dining room and two bedrooms.

During the spring of 2019 we had decided after 22 years our kitchen and utility room floors were pretty much shot, given the wear and tear of farm life. We had ordered new tile squares for those areas and decided while we were at it to replace the nearly 30-year-old carpet in two bedrooms and the 20-year-old living room and dining room carpet.

That May, the same week that our basement was flooded with groundwater, we received a call from the flooring store that our order was in. Obviously installation was out of the question, as most of the basement was either crammed into the spare bedrooms or garage and there wasn’t an inch to spare. Because the flooring had already been paid for our gracious small-town shop stored it for us.