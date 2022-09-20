 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teaching conservation: South Dakota ranchers pass conservation ethic through generations
“It’s a special place.”

Nathan Bien knows the wetland-speckled land where he takes care of his crops and cattle is a unique and valuable landscape.

The ranch west of Veblen sits on the northern edge of the Prairie Coteau. Cattle graze on native grasses that encircle glacial lakes and wetlands.

Nathan grew up over an hour away, in Milbank, South Dakota and helped out on the ranch over summers. He earned a degree in agronomy and precision agriculture. Now at age 24 he’s poised to continue caring for the land his grandfather and generations before him took pains to conserve.

Bien Ranch (3) - worked.jpg

Neil Bien talks about the family operation while grandson Nathan Bien listens in. The family hosted a tour of their operation and were presented with the Leopold Conservation Award Aug. 9.

He said he’s lucky for what has been passed down to him.

“I have probably one of the better operations of anyone my age,” Nathan Bien said. “I have a fully operational ranch and some of the best mentors.”

Top among them is Grandpa Neil Bien. He and his wife Muriel were honored with South Dakota’s Leopold Conservation Award this year. They hosted a ranch tour Aug. 9 in celebration.

“I think we owe a lot of the ones that aren’t here,” Neil Bien said in accepting the award. “Our roots are deeply embedded in the land of the Prairie Coteau.”

It’s land that was painstakingly documented as the French geographer Joseph Nicollet passed through in August 1839. Standing atop a ridge that overlooks Horseshoe Lake, Neil Bien pointed to trees that were around when Nicollet made his journey.

“We call them the witness trees,” he said.

One thing they haven’t witnessed is the draining of wetlands at the Bien Ranch. It was a commitment that his grandfather, Ole Bien, made and one continued through generations.

Bien Ranch (86).JPG

Warren Symens, center, looks over Horseshoe Lake on the Bein property. The Beins are neighboring ranchers. “We really, honestly, truly admire what’s going on over the fence,” Symens said.

“We like the grasslands, we like the wetlands, and we think they’re a great combination,” Bien said.

A group gathered on flatbeds recently heard Bien tell his family’s story during a tour of the ranch, as 300 cow-calf pairs grazed in the distance. They were moved onto the pasture in early August and will graze as far into the winter as possible.

“It’s not the amount of grass that stops them, it’s the snow and ice,” Bien said.

Bien Ranch (210).JPG

The Biens graze cattle as long into the winter months as possible. It’s not the amount of grass that stops them, Neil Bien said, but the snow and ice cover.

The highest point of the Bien Ranch, thought to be the highest point on the Prairie Coteau, is known as Pleasant Peak, designated with a marker placed in 1952 by the National Geodetic Survey .

Pleasant Peak and the hills across the ranch are covered in native broadleafs and flowering forbes. Bien said his dad taught him the importance of having a cover of grass on the hills and managing water in a way that infiltrates instead of erodes the ground: “Dad said make water run under the ground.”

Bien and his five brothers learned from their dad about making the land a priority.

Bien Ranch (154).jpg

Neil Bien talks with grandson Nate Bien atop Pleasant Peak, thought to be the highest point on the Prairie Coteau. The family hosted a ranch tour Aug. 9.

“He said, ‘if you don’t have time to do it right the first time, when will you have time to do it right?’” Bien said. “Sometimes you have to listen to those guys. They had a colorful way of making you understand things.”

Speaking at the award ceremony, South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn talked about the importance of teaching others the ethics of caring for the land.

It’s something he learned from his grandfather, a rancher on the Rosebud Indian Reservation.

“I learned that my responsibility to the land was to always leave it better than I found it,” Dunn said.

Dunn’s grandfather was careful not to overgraze. He interseeded his wheat grass to add diversity, dammed the creek to raise the water table and planted trees as windbreaks.

Bien Ranch (57).JPG

Neil Bien, holding a duck carved by a conservationist friend, talks to a group gathered for a tour of his ranch Aug. 9

It’s up to us to pass on the conservation ethic, he said, if we want our grandchildren and great-grandchildren to experience the beauty of a swallowtail butterfly, the song of a wood duck or the flight of a red-tailed hawk.

“We know what to do,” Dunn said. “Public policy is often the enemy of grasslands, but each of us need to teach and inspire.”

Bien is a former educator himself. He taught high school biology during his first 16 years managing the ranch. Now he readily shares his approach to conservation.

Teaching others is exactly what the Biens are doing right, according to South Dakota State Conservationist Tony Sunseri. Families like the Biens can be ambassadors, showing other farmers and ranchers what’s possible, he said.

Sunseri came to South Dakota from the Natural Resources Conservation Service in northern California earlier this year. His adopted state’s landscape is much different, and farms are much larger. In South Dakota, farmers and ranchers like the Biens can make a great impact on the environment in the way they care for their land.

Bien Ranch (217).JPG

White Rocks on the shore of a lake near the home of Neil and Muriel Bien help them measure when the pasture is ready to graze. Neil joked that they serve another purpose, too: “The mailman knows whose box is coming up.”

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association has been working to keep cattle a part of conservation efforts, especially as policymakers plan for next year’s farm bill. SDCA Vice President Warren Symens spoke before the award presentation. With an operation near Amherst, the Symens are neighbors to the Bien property.

“We really, honestly, truly admire what’s going on over the fence,” he said.

