The Afghan distress repeats

Unless you’ve been hiding under a bucket this month you can’t help but have heard about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. It breaks my heart to see history repeating itself once again.
We can debate the merits of having gone there 20 years ago until we’re blue in the face, but the bottom line is, we failed to learn from other countries that went there and two centuries of trying to deal with a feudal, tribal populace.
First were the British, who tried twice to colonialize it in the 19th century, from 1838-42 and again from 1878-81. Both times it was to try and deflect Russian occupation of the territory and both times the Afghans drove out their occupiers.
Then the Russians tried to invade in 1978 and fought a bitter guerilla war in the Afghan countryside before leaving in 1989.
I was in college during the time of Russian occupation and was keenly aware of the events surrounding it. While the Russians haplessly tried to take on the fierce Mujahedin, the United States retaliated by instituting a trade embargo against Russia and boycotted the 1980 Olympics. Those actions were miserable failures, especially where American agriculture was concerned. The ripple effects of that embargo contributed to the start of the 1980s farm crisis.
Then, as now, chaos erupted, and thousands of Afghans tried to flee the resulting civil war. In the fall of 1978, I gave a ride back to my hometown of Battle Creek to one of those Afghan refugees. Farouk had been an exchange student at Battle Creek in the 1960s and was at the time a graduate student at the University of Nebraska. His family was living with his former host family and one of his host brothers had been one of my high school classmates.
It was an eye-opening drive for a college junior as he described the horrors of trying to get his young family out of Afghanistan in the turmoil. Somehow, he managed to bribe guards at the border so they could escape with basically the clothes on their back, leaving behind what at the time was a relatively comfortable life in that country.
The civil war that resulted after the Russians left led to the rise of the Taliban in the 1990s and our present situation. This time it was the United States that invaded, based upon the desire to retaliate for 9/11 and to try and bring down the Taliban and its leader, Osama bin Laden.
After initial successes by the U.S. and their allies in bombing known Al Qaeda and Taliban strongholds, the groups unraveled. But they maintained a presence throughout the next two decades with suicide bombings, guerilla attacks and other insurgent efforts.
By 2011 the war’s tolls included 1,800 U.S. troop casualties and $444 billion in spending. The costs eroded U.S. public support, with a global economic downturn, a 9.1% unemployment rate, and a $1.3 trillion annual budget deficit.
Attempt after attempt was made during the past decade to cut a deal with the Taliban, but time and again they either withdrew from peace talks or violated their own accords. If 20 years of bad blood weren’t an indicator of where this was going, there should be no surprise now at how it’s ending.
My heart aches for those soldiers and veterans who have spent time there during the past two decades. How do they reconcile the loss of fellow soldiers and what they tried to do for the Afghan people? Our daughter’s fiancé is among those veterans, and it has meant for some gut-wrenching nights of late. My prayer is that they realize they did their best and for a small fraction of time, worked to improve daily life for the average Afghan.
There’s plenty of blame to go around for the abysmal exit strategy, but don’t forget two presidents tried to leave the quagmire of Afghanistan before Biden. History has shown that this sadly is, and will probably always be, a war-torn country with tribal in-fighting.
If you are the praying type, then pray for the safety of those troops who remain that are trying to get the thousands of refugees on planes to a new life. If you are in an area with refugees to be resettled, welcome them and help where you can, be that money, time, talent or sharing of goods and resources. Finally, there will inevitably be many left behind and we pray for God’s mercy.
Barb Bierman Batie can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.