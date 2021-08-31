The Afghan distress repeats

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Unless you’ve been hiding under a bucket this month you can’t help but have heard about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. It breaks my heart to see history repeating itself once again.

We can debate the merits of having gone there 20 years ago until we’re blue in the face, but the bottom line is, we failed to learn from other countries that went there and two centuries of trying to deal with a feudal, tribal populace.

First were the British, who tried twice to colonialize it in the 19th century, from 1838-42 and again from 1878-81. Both times it was to try and deflect Russian occupation of the territory and both times the Afghans drove out their occupiers.

Then the Russians tried to invade in 1978 and fought a bitter guerilla war in the Afghan countryside before leaving in 1989.

I was in college during the time of Russian occupation and was keenly aware of the events surrounding it. While the Russians haplessly tried to take on the fierce Mujahedin, the United States retaliated by instituting a trade embargo against Russia and boycotted the 1980 Olympics. Those actions were miserable failures, especially where American agriculture was concerned. The ripple effects of that embargo contributed to the start of the 1980s farm crisis.

Then, as now, chaos erupted, and thousands of Afghans tried to flee the resulting civil war. In the fall of 1978, I gave a ride back to my hometown of Battle Creek to one of those Afghan refugees. Farouk had been an exchange student at Battle Creek in the 1960s and was at the time a graduate student at the University of Nebraska. His family was living with his former host family and one of his host brothers had been one of my high school classmates.