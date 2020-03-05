If you have ever sat bolt upright in bed in the middle of the night, either awakened by a noise or bad dream, you will understand the situation at Hof Batie just over a week ago.
We had been in the process of doing demolition work in the basement in preparation for the installation of an interior drainage system (which will be covered in its own upcoming column). After Hubby’s fitness app on his phone showed he had climbed 22 flights of steps that day, it was small wonder we both crashed early and hard that night.
At 4 a.m. I woke with a start, and for several sleep-fogged minutes couldn’t figure out what had caused me to wake up so suddenly. Finally, the brain cleared enough to process the fact that I was smelling burned popcorn. The problem was, I hadn’t popped any popcorn for weeks, and neither of us had brought any home recently either.
I gingerly walked through each of the bedrooms, the living room, kitchen, bathrooms and utility room, as all were filled with basement items to facilitate the work ahead. I even ventured into the garage, sniffing away when our puzzled 11-year-old retriever roused from her sleep to nuzzle and inquire what “Mom” was doing up at that odd hour of the morning.
Although I finally ascertained that the smell was strongest in the kitchen, I couldn’t pinpoint a source. By this time I had bumped into enough boxes that Hubby had gotten up and soon asked, “What is that smell?”
Glad that I wasn’t imagining things, I noted I had no clue. Since an incident 14 years ago where an electrical outlet connected to an outlet on the house exterior had short-circuited in Juliana’s room, we have been extra cautious with burning smells. Thankfully our neighbor, who is an electrician, was home that Sunday afternoon and came right over. We found smoke all around the outlet in the bedroom and burned siding on the east side of the house. It was discovered that the continuing acrid smell was from smoldering insulation in the wall in Juliana’s room. He made sure to pull it all out, kill the circuit breaker to the room and promised to return the next day for repairs.
The smell this time was not the acrid kind that comes from electrical wiring burning, but we were still stumped on where it was coming from. Hubby went outside to see if he could smell or see anything there, thinking perhaps some cornstalks were burning nearby or something on the lawn had caught fire. Nada.
We stumbled to the basement to sniff around, but all we accomplished was to get sneezing fits followed by coughing from all the dust we’d roused up in the demolition. I sat down in a kitchen chair, totally perplexed and knew I wouldn’t relax until I figured out where the persistent smell was coming from. It was then I heard a familiar click and the sound of a small electric motor began.
I walked over to the counter by the coffee pot and knew where my smell was coming from. Before going to bed, I had added the ingredients to my bread machine to bake a small loaf of bread. It was operating on a timer and the baking had begun about the time we started smelling “the smell.”
Sherlock and Holmes toddled off to bed, finally able to catch a few more minutes of rest. The next morning when I took the loaf out of the bread machine pan, I spied some very burnt-looking bread crumbs in the bottom of the machine, which were most assuredly the reason for “The Case of the Mysterious Smell.”
Freelance journalist Barb Bierman Batie grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She has written for local, state, regional and international publications and joined the Midwest Messenger crew in 2010. She can be reached at barb.batie@midwestmessenger.com.