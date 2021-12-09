The games people play

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Holidays gatherings on both sides of Hubby and my families have been filled by playing games. Whether card games, board games or outdoor ones, there was never a dull moment, as some mind-bending or mindless pursuit was always available.

As a youngster, whether we gathered at my maternal grandparents for Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter, at least two or three hours was spent around a card table playing Pitch.

Ditto for the Burbank family (Hubby’s maternal grandparents). The cousins would play Pitch for hours during the two-to-three-day gatherings in the tiny town of Madrid, Nebraska. After all the only thing open in town during the holidays was the local bar. Heaven forbid the good Burbank grandchildren, whose very Methodist grandmother was a teetotaler, should step foot inside the door of that place!

The fact that they were allowed to indulge in cards was a bit of a mystery, but Grandma Burbank, who had a rare college education for her age, also believed in learning numbers. What better way to practice math than adding up points after each hand in a round of Pitch?

I remember the Christmas Santa brought us Monopoly. My brother and I soon became cutthroat players, and the board game would be left out for nearly the entire Christmas vacation in one long, marathon game. Another year the game was Twister, and somewhere there are pictures of we Bierman cousins tied up in total knots as we played away the hours.

When our girls were little Grandma Leta brought out the Candyland game their older cousins had enjoyed, and they couldn’t get enough of it. All the aunts and uncles had to take turns playing until finally Juliana and Cicely were gifted their own Candyland. Then Mom and Dad had to endure endless rounds in search of King Kandy through the Candy Cane Mountains and Gumdrop Forest.