The games people play

Holidays gatherings on both sides of Hubby and my families have been filled by playing games. Whether card games, board games or outdoor ones, there was never a dull moment, as some mind-bending or mindless pursuit was always available.
As a youngster, whether we gathered at my maternal grandparents for Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter, at least two or three hours was spent around a card table playing Pitch.
Ditto for the Burbank family (Hubby’s maternal grandparents). The cousins would play Pitch for hours during the two-to-three-day gatherings in the tiny town of Madrid, Nebraska. After all the only thing open in town during the holidays was the local bar. Heaven forbid the good Burbank grandchildren, whose very Methodist grandmother was a teetotaler, should step foot inside the door of that place!
The fact that they were allowed to indulge in cards was a bit of a mystery, but Grandma Burbank, who had a rare college education for her age, also believed in learning numbers. What better way to practice math than adding up points after each hand in a round of Pitch?
I remember the Christmas Santa brought us Monopoly. My brother and I soon became cutthroat players, and the board game would be left out for nearly the entire Christmas vacation in one long, marathon game. Another year the game was Twister, and somewhere there are pictures of we Bierman cousins tied up in total knots as we played away the hours.
When our girls were little Grandma Leta brought out the Candyland game their older cousins had enjoyed, and they couldn’t get enough of it. All the aunts and uncles had to take turns playing until finally Juliana and Cicely were gifted their own Candyland. Then Mom and Dad had to endure endless rounds in search of King Kandy through the Candy Cane Mountains and Gumdrop Forest.
My mother stumbled across the Sequence game sometime after my father died. Thus was born the ritual of Sequence when my brother’s family and ours would get together. I will admit I am not much of a game enthusiast, but that one had me hooked. Soon we had our own Sequence.
At various times over the years Hubby has attempted to teach me cribbage, but I am a poor numbers person. He has given up working on getting my math-addled brain to comply. Ditto for pinochle, which was a staple of the neighborhood card group when we were first married.
I do, however, enjoy Pitch, as that was the card game of choice for my parents’ card club back in the 60s and 70s. So, I am not totally numbers inept and we do get rounds going at certain holiday gatherings.
My son-in-law, Juliana’s husband, is a game connoisseur and is part of a group that gathers monthly. Each Christmas some new board game is brought from his stash for us to play.
He would have enjoyed this year’s Thanksgiving gathering at the Lincoln house. My great-nephews brought their House of Betrayal game. Six of those at the gathering worked through this intense and detailed role-playing game. Participants explore a house, a haunting happens, and you have to figure out how to survive.
Multiple options exist, but not all work to keep you alive and things can get quite cutthroat. Cicely found this out as she “died” and her cousin, Camden, called out, “Sweet! You’re dead!”
With Christmas just around the corner I’m sure there will be several hours of games when our immediate family gathers. Given the game stash in the basement buffet, the hardest part will be choosing which one to play.
Barb Bierman Batie can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.