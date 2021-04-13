It has been a Monday at Hof Batie. We’ve all had them and I will fill you all in later. For right now the powers that be need a column, and I reached back in my emails to share with you this gem sent by a reader who had enjoyed my Mouse Wars series. She shared a story about her own battles during the holidays. I present to you, “The Mouse in the Mailbox” by Judy Blume of rural Ute, Iowa.
After Thanksgiving, people begin concentrating on the Christmas holiday - baking, shopping, decorating and sending Christmas cards. I started writing a few cards to extend holiday greetings to family and friends. I wanted to get them in the mailbox before the mailman arrived.
When I opened the mailbox, I noticed a pile of grass clippings in the back. I reached in and swept out the clippings, put my letters in and returned to the house. A couple days later, I had more letters to mail. When I opened the mailbox, I noticed another pile of clippings. Again, I swept the debris out.
Living in rural Iowa, unusual events do happen, so until the third time I actually didn’t think anything about the grass in the mailbox.
I told my husband, Rick, something had been in our mailbox and mentioned the pile of clippings three times. He did not believe it and commented, “How would anything get into the mailbox?”
I had no answer, but knew something had been in there. I set a traditional mouse trap with peanut butter and placed it in the back of the mailbox.
The next morning the peanut better was gone, but the trap had not sprung. The next night, I put bacon grease on the trap. When I checked the trap the next morning – nothing. I guess the bacon grease was not appealing as the trap was untouched. The third day I used a sticky trap with a dot of peanut butter in the middle.
The next morning our dog, Jack, and I went to the mailbox. Upon opening the lid, I noticed the sticky trap was now at the front of the mailbox. The mouse had eaten the peanut butter off the center of the sticky trap, but he was not stuck. Further inspection revealed the mouse’s tail was caught on the sticky trap and the mouse had slid into an open area where the lid hinges are attached. I carefully grabbed the sticky trap and pulled the mouse out of his shelter – throwing him onto the gravel road.
With his feet free the mouse ran toward the ditch dragging the sticky trap. I kicked him back onto the gravel road. He again attempted to make a dash for the ditch. When I kicked him back onto the road, our dog, Jack, (who had been watching from the driveway) came onto the road and destroyed the mouse.
I was afraid Jack would get the sticky trap on his face so pulled the dead mouse’s tail off the trap. Jack removed the intruder from the area.
My sisters asked what the drawing card would have been for the mouse to check out our mailbox. “Did you leave cookies in the mailbox at some time for the mailman?” No.
Thinking back when we bought this new cement mailbox, the mailman did comment that we had the best looking mailbox on the route. Thinking my mouse problem was over, I let my guard down.
Several days later I had a couple letters to mail. I went out to the mailbox, opened the lid and inside the mailbox I spotted a mouse running around inside. Startled, my hands flew up in the air and I lost grip on the letters and they flew down the gravel road. I slammed the lid shut, ran after the letters and at that time I declared war on the occupant inside the mailbox.
I grabbed a stick out of the ditch, opened the lid and proceeded to torment the mouse until he finally took a huge leap out of the mailbox, landed on the gravel road and hurriedly ran into the ditch.
I returned to the house, prepared another sticky trap with peanut butter on it. The next morning I went to the mailbox to discover the sticky trap was up to the front of the mailbox with a dead mouse. I was totally relieved.
I now have a sticky trap in the mailbox at all times because “I hate mieces to pieces.”
