Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

It has been a Monday at Hof Batie. We’ve all had them and I will fill you all in later. For right now the powers that be need a column, and I reached back in my emails to share with you this gem sent by a reader who had enjoyed my Mouse Wars series. She shared a story about her own battles during the holidays. I present to you, “The Mouse in the Mailbox” by Judy Blume of rural Ute, Iowa.

After Thanksgiving, people begin concentrating on the Christmas holiday - baking, shopping, decorating and sending Christmas cards. I started writing a few cards to extend holiday greetings to family and friends. I wanted to get them in the mailbox before the mailman arrived.

When I opened the mailbox, I noticed a pile of grass clippings in the back. I reached in and swept out the clippings, put my letters in and returned to the house. A couple days later, I had more letters to mail. When I opened the mailbox, I noticed another pile of clippings. Again, I swept the debris out.

Living in rural Iowa, unusual events do happen, so until the third time I actually didn’t think anything about the grass in the mailbox.

I told my husband, Rick, something had been in our mailbox and mentioned the pile of clippings three times. He did not believe it and commented, “How would anything get into the mailbox?”