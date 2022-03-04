The way we were – 45 plus 1

Last month my high school classmates were finally able to get together to celebrate our 45th (plus one) reunion, marking our graduation from high school. We had tried twice last year to meet but uncertainty and spikes in COVID numbers had us put the plans on pause.

Finally, before Christmas one of our classmates made us an offer we couldn’t refuse. He and his wife had just finished building a new “shouse” where they can entertain their families and spoil their growing brood of grandchildren. They invited us to meet there and those of us on the planning side readily accepted and set a date.

Between Facebook, LinkedIn, cell phone calls and texts, as well as good old face-to-face communication, we were able to connect with about 25 of our 38 classmates to extend invitations. The loss of landline telephones has been a hinderance in reestablishing contact. You can’t go online anymore and find phone numbers and addresses like you used to.

While our class has gone into a variety of professions, we don’t have anybody involved in law enforcement who could help us out with searches through their networks, so we did the best we could.

Since we’re older and don’t like much fuss, we ordered a catered meal and issued invitations with a price per person for the meal and a note to BYOB – bring your own beverage.

We have tried to meet every five years since graduating. We’ve managed to accomplish that feat, but the last two years have been harder as we’re all still working and now working around the schedules of our growing brood of grandchildren.