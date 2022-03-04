The way we were – 45 plus 1

Last month my high school classmates were finally able to get together to celebrate our 45th (plus one) reunion, marking our graduation from high school. We had tried twice last year to meet but uncertainty and spikes in COVID numbers had us put the plans on pause.
Finally, before Christmas one of our classmates made us an offer we couldn’t refuse. He and his wife had just finished building a new “shouse” where they can entertain their families and spoil their growing brood of grandchildren. They invited us to meet there and those of us on the planning side readily accepted and set a date.
Between Facebook, LinkedIn, cell phone calls and texts, as well as good old face-to-face communication, we were able to connect with about 25 of our 38 classmates to extend invitations. The loss of landline telephones has been a hinderance in reestablishing contact. You can’t go online anymore and find phone numbers and addresses like you used to.
While our class has gone into a variety of professions, we don’t have anybody involved in law enforcement who could help us out with searches through their networks, so we did the best we could.
Since we’re older and don’t like much fuss, we ordered a catered meal and issued invitations with a price per person for the meal and a note to BYOB – bring your own beverage.
We have tried to meet every five years since graduating. We’ve managed to accomplish that feat, but the last two years have been harder as we’re all still working and now working around the schedules of our growing brood of grandchildren.
Still the 10 that gathered had a wonderful time just visiting and catching up. Yes, there were a few trips down memory lane, but the nostalgia revolved more around just enjoying time together than trying to relive the glory days.
We did have to chuckle at the yearbook graduation page. Along with thousands of others we donned gowns in the red, white and blue bicentennial year of 1976. Hubby’s class was also a bicentennial class and they went with guys in red and girls in blue. We went with girls in white and guys in blue. As I recall, some were very upset because we had wanted to buck the trend and wear our school colors of purple and gold. But the gown company’s gold was more of a pea green, and we girls were not about to get into those outfits, so we were forced into a Plan B.
We’ve lost only one classmate over the years. Given we’re all pushing 65, that’s truly amazing. If COVID has taught us anything, it is that time together is precious and not to be wasted. That’s why the consensus was that our every five-year gathering is going to be turned into an annual event in or near the community of Fightin’ River – Battle Creek, Neb.
Our high school is planning an all-class reunion this summer and it was decided that those that can gather for that event will make plans for the 2023 gathering in BC. Whether we’re back at the “shouse” or meet for a picnic in the recently renovated city park shelters, there is sure to be plenty of visiting, love and laughter to go around.
Yes, we remember the way we were, but we want to celebrate the way we are as well.
