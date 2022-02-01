The winter opossum wars are on

Each winter I have a war with a group of thieving varmints intent on robbing my chickens of their sustenance, as well as stealing food from my cats. While in the summer they are great at eating insects and other pests and keeping all manner of objectionable things at bay, during the colder months opossums are my sworn enemies.
Nocturnal creatures and members of the marsupial order Didelphimorphia, they normally come out when I’m headed to the shop at night to feed the cats and shut up the chickens. Starting in late fall they become real pests, crawling into the chicken house feeder or the outside feeders. Or worse yet, they crawl into the nests to gorge on a possum delicacy – fresh eggs.
Our younger daughter has vivid memories of going to gather eggs one night after dark and reaching into a nest, only to come screaming back to the house, dropping the egg basket along the way, when one particularly evil creature had the gall to hiss at her for interrupting snack time.
These foes also snitch tasty morsels from the cat’s dishes, leave crumbs in the cat’s water dish and when all else fails, rip into unopened feed sacks. Since they usually attack those feed sacks at the bottom, I sometimes wonder if it’s rats or possums, but either way plenty of feed is consumed or wasted as it leaks out.
I estimate every year I lose at least one to two bags of feed. At more than $30 a bag that’s no small peanuts in my low-profit chicken enterprise.
Three years ago, we dispatched 11 of my feed thieves and we are on track to reach that number again. Two years ago, we purchased two live animal traps of different sizes to set up in the back of the shop so we could catch them when we suspected robberies were underway.
Neighbors have borrowed them from time to time to catch coons, skunks or other creatures who stray into annoyance territory. But during the winter I don’t lend them out as they are almost always needed.
Last week things got rather exciting one night when I went out to feed the cats. As I entered the shop and flipped on the light, Mollie, our dog raced past me, nearly knocking me over. Barking up a storm she flew to the back of the shop where she had seen a particularly large possum. Given she is 13 years old that swift pursuit was especially invigorating to the pulse rate.
Sure enough, when I approached the possum was playing possum right next to the cat’s dish. Without really thinking I glanced around and spotted the live animal trap, still set from the last possum catching evening. Since I had gloves on, I reached down and grabbed the “dead” possum and threw it headfirst into the trap before it knew what hit it.
I marched straight back to the house to inform the Great White Hunter (Hubby) of my catch, and he soon arrived to dispatch the latest thieving varmint. Friends asked if possum stew would be on the menu today. Hubby and I both emphatically said, “No!”
While I probably could tolerate one that had only eaten cat and chicken food, knowing that possums eat all manner of gross things it would not be prudent to try my best “Granny” recipe. For younger readers I refer to Granny of the old television show “Beverly Hillbillies” fame, who was always cooking up some type of stew from varmints.
Another friend wanted to know if I was going to mount my prize, and again, the answer was no. First, there aren’t a lot of taxidermists in our area and second, why do I want to immortalize a nuisance?
The trap is set again as the recent light snow and cold snap is sure to bring out more creatures. The warning sign is out – don’t mess with Mama Batie’s chicken and cat food!
Barb Bierman Batie can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.