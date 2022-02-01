The winter opossum wars are on

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Each winter I have a war with a group of thieving varmints intent on robbing my chickens of their sustenance, as well as stealing food from my cats. While in the summer they are great at eating insects and other pests and keeping all manner of objectionable things at bay, during the colder months opossums are my sworn enemies.

Nocturnal creatures and members of the marsupial order Didelphimorphia, they normally come out when I’m headed to the shop at night to feed the cats and shut up the chickens. Starting in late fall they become real pests, crawling into the chicken house feeder or the outside feeders. Or worse yet, they crawl into the nests to gorge on a possum delicacy – fresh eggs.

Our younger daughter has vivid memories of going to gather eggs one night after dark and reaching into a nest, only to come screaming back to the house, dropping the egg basket along the way, when one particularly evil creature had the gall to hiss at her for interrupting snack time.

These foes also snitch tasty morsels from the cat’s dishes, leave crumbs in the cat’s water dish and when all else fails, rip into unopened feed sacks. Since they usually attack those feed sacks at the bottom, I sometimes wonder if it’s rats or possums, but either way plenty of feed is consumed or wasted as it leaks out.

I estimate every year I lose at least one to two bags of feed. At more than $30 a bag that’s no small peanuts in my low-profit chicken enterprise.