The wonders of Christmas through a toddler’s eyes

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As Christmases go this was a fun one at Hof Batie. Our 22-month-old grandson delighted us all with his toddler-eyed wonder of the whole concept of Christmas.

We had been spoiled by being able to babysit him for two days the week before Christmas where he was able to check out all my nativity sets, observe all the ornaments on the tree and savor some of Grandma’s cookies. He was also fascinated with the Christmas tree lights, and his first order each day was to walk over to the tree and tell Grandpa, “Lights on!”

For two days he carpet-farmed, we read books and then more books and then reread books. But the highlight was going for a ride in Grandpa’s tractor and best of all, Grandpa was able to let him “drive” for a short distance on the yard.

His vocabulary is exploding, and he is using complete sentences. As we were having our snack the first morning he was here, he looked out the window at Grandpa’s blue tractors all lined up west of the house. “Tractors!” he exclaimed, and then casually added, “Three blue tractors!”

He has not only been learning his colors but has already learned the numbers one through five. While he doesn’t always count in order, on this occasion he was dead right. At this rate, I pity his poor kindergarten teacher. Being the oldest child of two oldest children he will be beyond bored if that teacher lets his or her guard down.

Christmas Eve was fun. We had clued his Aunt Cicely in on his verbal progress, but she had yet to experience the full impact. While visiting over our Christmas Eve soup, she was amazed to have him join right in on the conversation. As his mother noted, the fact that he is listening to everything people are saying is downright scary. It also means we are already spelling out certain words so as not to cause undue excitement or meltdowns.