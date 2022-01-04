The wonders of Christmas through a toddler’s eyes

As Christmases go this was a fun one at Hof Batie. Our 22-month-old grandson delighted us all with his toddler-eyed wonder of the whole concept of Christmas.
We had been spoiled by being able to babysit him for two days the week before Christmas where he was able to check out all my nativity sets, observe all the ornaments on the tree and savor some of Grandma’s cookies. He was also fascinated with the Christmas tree lights, and his first order each day was to walk over to the tree and tell Grandpa, “Lights on!”
For two days he carpet-farmed, we read books and then more books and then reread books. But the highlight was going for a ride in Grandpa’s tractor and best of all, Grandpa was able to let him “drive” for a short distance on the yard.
His vocabulary is exploding, and he is using complete sentences. As we were having our snack the first morning he was here, he looked out the window at Grandpa’s blue tractors all lined up west of the house. “Tractors!” he exclaimed, and then casually added, “Three blue tractors!”
He has not only been learning his colors but has already learned the numbers one through five. While he doesn’t always count in order, on this occasion he was dead right. At this rate, I pity his poor kindergarten teacher. Being the oldest child of two oldest children he will be beyond bored if that teacher lets his or her guard down.
Christmas Eve was fun. We had clued his Aunt Cicely in on his verbal progress, but she had yet to experience the full impact. While visiting over our Christmas Eve soup, she was amazed to have him join right in on the conversation. As his mother noted, the fact that he is listening to everything people are saying is downright scary. It also means we are already spelling out certain words so as not to cause undue excitement or meltdowns.
At church that evening our pastor continued his tradition of having the children come forward before the sermon and leave a shoe in a sack. The sack is then taken to the back of the church, and at the end of the service they can reclaim their shoes and receive a special present and sack of goodies.
Dorne was very puzzled about the whole affair and kept pointing to his foot and saying, “Shoe gone, shoe gone.” He was somewhat mollified when he was assured Dada and Grandpa knew right where the shoe was.
It didn’t hurt that he had been given a special light for the candlelight sing that also preoccupied him. For the past several years the church has purchased glow-stick style candles that parents can “light” when the adults’ real candles are lit. “Fire on, fire on,” was his proud exclamation during the songs.
The best was to come during the Christmas Day opening of presents. After a big dinner, he was ready for “open presents?” Our little man was quite experienced, having been with the other set of grandparents in South Dakota the week before.
As we tore into our packages, we managed to save the best for last. This Grandma and Grandpa had selected farm toys to be among his presents. One blue planter (1/64 scale) was opened and loved, which will stay to go with the blue tractor and disc already here. Then he was presented a bigger package filled with 1/64th scale red equipment that was his to take home.
As he pulled back the wrapping paper his eyes got big and wide and his arms flew up and then down into a hugging motion, “All mine!”
Yes, all is well in the world as we experienced Christmas through a toddler’s eyes, and his love of farm equipment warms his farming Grandpa and Grandma’s hearts.
Barb Bierman Batie can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.