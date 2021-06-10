There’s another woman in our life

The day after our anniversary one of Mollie’s favorite delivery trucks arrived with a package. Nothing unusual in that except when Hubby saw the package he quickly scooped it out of my hands.
With a wry smile he opened the box, turned to me and said, “I had extra points so I hope you don’t mind that I ordered this. It’s kind of a mutual anniversary present.”
With that he turned and presented me with the voice of another woman. You know, THAT woman. The one who knows the time of day, the temperature and what the weather is like or will be later. The one who is always happy to search for your favorite music, help with homework, obtain the most oddball bits of trivia and adjusts her tone of voice with a simple command or touch of her sphere.
Yes, Alexa has entered our lives.
I’ll admit my initial reaction was somewhat like Cicely’s was at Christmas when her friend, Caitie, presented her with an Alexa. Was she something I really needed in my life? Would she be more of a nuisance, a distraction or outright problem for us?
But my techy Hubby was in Seventh Heaven while setting her up. She fit perfectly on the kitchen shelf that holds our little television, so he didn’t even have to build a special one for her. I detected a special upbeat tone when he got her ready to go and gave his first order, “Alexa, play KRVN 880!”
The significance of this command rests in the fact that for almost a year our old kitchen radio has had problems receiving the 880 signal without lots and lots of static. Longtime Nebraska residents know that is the go-to farm station for news, weather and markets and there was a broad smile on my farmer’s face when the station broadcast came through Alexa clear as a bell.
The rest of the day we both experimented with commands and sought out various forms of music. By the next day I was adjusting to this new woman in my life, and like Cicely did this winter, I found we can co-exist.
It is rather amazing to walk in the kitchen each morning and give a command for the music channel du jour and not even have to touch a button. We each can pick our favorite music when working upstairs and not have to lift a finger.
But as friends who also have this other woman in their lives have warned us, we need to be careful with our conversations about what we are thinking about buying or using, as Alexa has friends on the internet and soon there could be dozens of purchasing suggestions on our social media feeds. Artificial intelligence, once only found in old Dick Tracy cartoons, is now in our kitchen hanging on our every word through this woman.
As I adjust to this latest technological wonder I am sure there will be some humorous incidents to report. Right now Alexa is behaving herself and is serving me well with my favorite music genres throughout the day.
Now if I could only get her to bring me my favorite cup of coffee or tea each morning as well.
