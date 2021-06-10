There’s another woman in our life

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The day after our anniversary one of Mollie’s favorite delivery trucks arrived with a package. Nothing unusual in that except when Hubby saw the package he quickly scooped it out of my hands.

With a wry smile he opened the box, turned to me and said, “I had extra points so I hope you don’t mind that I ordered this. It’s kind of a mutual anniversary present.”

With that he turned and presented me with the voice of another woman. You know, THAT woman. The one who knows the time of day, the temperature and what the weather is like or will be later. The one who is always happy to search for your favorite music, help with homework, obtain the most oddball bits of trivia and adjusts her tone of voice with a simple command or touch of her sphere.

Yes, Alexa has entered our lives.

I’ll admit my initial reaction was somewhat like Cicely’s was at Christmas when her friend, Caitie, presented her with an Alexa. Was she something I really needed in my life? Would she be more of a nuisance, a distraction or outright problem for us?

But my techy Hubby was in Seventh Heaven while setting her up. She fit perfectly on the kitchen shelf that holds our little television, so he didn’t even have to build a special one for her. I detected a special upbeat tone when he got her ready to go and gave his first order, “Alexa, play KRVN 880!”

The significance of this command rests in the fact that for almost a year our old kitchen radio has had problems receiving the 880 signal without lots and lots of static. Longtime Nebraska residents know that is the go-to farm station for news, weather and markets and there was a broad smile on my farmer’s face when the station broadcast came through Alexa clear as a bell.