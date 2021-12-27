Wait – a wedding on a Wednesday?

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In July our youngest daughter was engaged and in a more normal world we would have launched headlong into planning a wedding and reception for some time in 2022.

But her fiancé was a traveling nurse and contracts running three to four months in length all over the country made planning tricky, as did the ever-evolving COVID situation. Our daughter dearly wanted to invite the many international friends she made during her year studying abroad in Germany, and with COVID constantly shutting down international travel a date certain was most uncertain.

With the groom very much in favor of a small wedding and the bride wanting a much bigger party the negotiations began. By September the compromise was reached. A courthouse wedding for immediate family only would be held, followed by a bigger party sometime in 2022. After a flurry of phone calls one night in late September a palindrome date of 12-1-21 was chosen.

Within another week the bride had the Sherman County Courthouse (the groom’s home county) in Loup City and clerk magistrate confirmed for the ceremony, a photographer hired, and a local Christmas tree farm venue and caterer booked for the family dinner afterwards. My job was to order her bouquet and some extra roses for the dinner table.

Then, what to wear? The groom, who is also a lieutenant in the Army Reserves, had opted to wear his new dress uniform. The general in charge of Army uniforms had gone retro, selecting a style reminiscent of the WWII-era uniforms, so the bride-to-be decided she was going to sew her own gown in a compatible vintage style.