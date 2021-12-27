In July our youngest daughter was engaged and in a more normal world we would have launched headlong into planning a wedding and reception for some time in 2022.
But her fiancé was a traveling nurse and contracts running three to four months in length all over the country made planning tricky, as did the ever-evolving COVID situation. Our daughter dearly wanted to invite the many international friends she made during her year studying abroad in Germany, and with COVID constantly shutting down international travel a date certain was most uncertain.
With the groom very much in favor of a small wedding and the bride wanting a much bigger party the negotiations began. By September the compromise was reached. A courthouse wedding for immediate family only would be held, followed by a bigger party sometime in 2022. After a flurry of phone calls one night in late September a palindrome date of 12-1-21 was chosen.
Within another week the bride had the Sherman County Courthouse (the groom’s home county) in Loup City and clerk magistrate confirmed for the ceremony, a photographer hired, and a local Christmas tree farm venue and caterer booked for the family dinner afterwards. My job was to order her bouquet and some extra roses for the dinner table.
Then, what to wear? The groom, who is also a lieutenant in the Army Reserves, had opted to wear his new dress uniform. The general in charge of Army uniforms had gone retro, selecting a style reminiscent of the WWII-era uniforms, so the bride-to-be decided she was going to sew her own gown in a compatible vintage style.
As we told others about the pending nuptials the common response was, “Wait, a wedding on a Wednesday?” Well, given the retro theme to everything, in WWII many a wedding was conducted on a weekday to accommodate soldiers shipping out or home on short leaves, so why not?
With T-minus three months to go the bride-to-be sketched out her dream dress. The final version was a floor-length gown that had long sleeves with button cuffs, a high bateau neckline in the front and low back with 25 buttons and a chapel-length train. She then measured and ordered silk for the gown and satin for the lining. She picked up tissue for making a pattern and we scoured my stash for old muslin sheets for the practice gown. All the notions were picked up and ordered and the design and sewing process began.
However, the bride’s new job as assistant director of Agriculture for the state of Nebraska and the weddings of friends and family had her working or on the road most weekends. By the time November rolled around the muslin model hadn’t been finished. It was all this poor mother could do to hold her tongue and not cause further stress.
I should have remembered how deadline oriented she was, as by Thanksgiving the dress was ready for a final fitting. That afternoon her aunts helped with getting the back properly situated and the hem pinned. Two days later we received a message with a photo of two empty spools of thread. The dress was done – with two days to spare!
Of course, there had to be a bit of drama to keep everyone on their toes. The day of the wedding I got a call from the floral shop. While they’d been able to finish the bride’s bouquet, the truck with the other flowers was going to be late and wouldn’t arrive until after we had to leave for Loup City. Thinking we were going to need an unscheduled stop in Kearney, when we arrived to pick up the bouquet the floral magicians had found a vase of red roses in their cooler and we were able to proceed as planned.
We did make the groom pace a bit as it took longer to get the bride dressed than anticipated. Remember those 25 buttons down the back? So instead of arriving promptly at 3 p.m. at the courthouse, we pulled up at a fashionably late 3:15. But by 3:45 Mr. and Mrs. Wardyn were officially married, and we were getting photos taken.
You have to love small towns, too, as school was just getting out when we were taking pictures and as the busses rolled past excited youngsters pulled down the windows to shout their congratulations and wave at the newlyweds.
Making our Wednesday wedding even more wonderful were the 65-degree temperatures provided by Mother Nature and a magnificent Nebraska sunset for memorable photos.
