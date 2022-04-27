We’re just blowin’ and burnin’ in the wind

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For weeks now our part of the Great Plains has been enduring days on days of harsh, gusty winds. The drought experienced this winter has made this an extremely dangerous situation, as evidenced by the destruction and damage caused by multiple wildfires across Nebraska and neighboring states.

The Road 739 fire that raged across Gosper and Furnas counties April 7 still has not been deemed 100% contained, as smoldering trees in canyons and pastures continue to flare with changing wind gusts. Grain bags that caught fire still flare from time to time and coals that blew into sand and ash that piled along fence lines continue to ignite blowing debris. This fire gobbled up 35,000 acres, took the life of the Elwood fire chief and burned eight homes and nearly 50 outbuildings.

Local fires continued to ignite in 14 counties across the state throughout the ensuing two weeks. Just when we thought things couldn’t get any worse, the 60 mph gales April 22 fanned a new monster fire that as I write has consumed more than 50,000 acres in Red Willow and Furnas counties.

Wildfire ravages southern Nebraska Started April 7 seven miles southwest of Elwood, Nebraska, the Road 739 Fire raced across an estimated 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties and was only 80% contained after two weeks.

Now called the Road 702 wildfire, the blaze started in Norton County in Kansas and took off to the north. What made fighting this fire so dangerous were the constantly shifting winds. Yet another firefighter lost his life and 15 more were injured battling the flames over the weekend. This time the retired Arapahoe, Nebraska, fire chief lost his life Friday night while serving as a spotter. Reduced visibility because of the smoke caused him and his vehicle to leave the road where he was overcome by smoke and flames.

We still don’t have any total on loss of homes and outbuildings from this massive outbreak. Another major fire in northeast Nebraska north of Lyons took two more homes and all across the state center pivots, fences, hay piles and grain bags have been lost.

Our volunteer fire departments are bone weary after weeks of fighting to save people’s homes and their livelihoods. At least the Cambridge area got some relief Sunday when the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team One assumed command of the Road 702 fire. As of this column there is still no estimate on containment.

We are all on edge and I can honestly say I’ve never seen it this dry and windy in my life. Every farmer in our area, and I believe all across this part of the state, has taken a spare tractor and kept a disk hooked up to it, ready to run at a moment’s notice. In our area alone this week the quick thinking of local farmers, working in concert with the local volunteer fire departments put down three fires limiting the loss to several hundred acres of cornstalks and pastures, compared to thousands. Local coops and fertilizer companies clear out their tank trucks at night and fill them with water – just in case – to help fill local fire trucks when the call comes.

In the minor scope of things, the fence east of our house between the yard and chicken pen had corn shucks piled four feet high when the winds blew from the west and northwest. Then with a strong southerly wind they blew back through the trees, possibly back to the very field they came from.

This wind has been the reason why I have done no gardening this spring. I mean why waste time raking off the asparagus and winter onion beds, clearing off the strawberry bed and cutting down the raspberry canes if Mother Nature is only going to reclog them with corn shucks the next day?

I would love to rake up the piles and piles of “stuff” that has accumulated in the yard and garden, but if I put them on the burn pile, I very well can’t burn them. With things so tinder dry it would be insane to try and strike a match. It would be equally insane to put all that effort into putting them on the burn pile and then have it blow right back where it was raked up.

Things got so bad the other night, Hubby and I slept in the basement bedroom, just to escape the constant pounding of the wind on the north side of the house. in the current situation, I retreat most days to the basement to work as I’ve grown weary of listening to the various gusts hit first one side of the house and then another. Small wonder that many pioneer women, stranded in their sod houses on the prairie with six or more young children, went mad in the stark isolation of the region, listening to the constant wind. The insane asylums in the eastern part of the state saw more than their fair share of women afflicted with “prairie madness.”

In “Lonesome Dove,” by Larry McMurtry, a woman kills herself after living on the prairie for most of her lifetime, leaving a suicide note with the words "Tired of the damn wind.” While I haven’t reached the depths of her depression, it is wearing on the mind, body and soul to continue to try and work outside in these conditions.

Here’s praying that some rain and quieter weather will arrive soon. After all, in Bob Dylan’s words, “The answer my friend, is blowin’ in the wind, the answer is blowin’ in the wind.”

Barb Bierman Batie can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.