Calving season not over yet

Hi, my name is Jaclyn and I have calving brain. I think this is when everyone repeats back ‘Hi, Jaclyn!’ I tried this the other day on the cows – no response. Calving gives one a number of epiphany moments. I had one last week…

The longer the calving season goes, the more I talk to myself. It’s the truth. The first week of full-blown calving I’m living life to the fullest, tagging calves and thanking cows for not eating my sandwich. Come this week, I’m having conversations with every critter out there, and my conversations are starting to take a little more of a snarky turn. My ATV has been criticized, my Cabela’s game scale has been cussed at and I have a running commentary on those that are uncooperative.

I really don’t have much to complain about as this calving season has been zooming right along in warp speed. I’m going to wait to the end of it to analyze all of the changes that we made this year, where the percentages are at on certain topics, and to stand on my soap box and preach how difficult some in the industry make calving. All I do know at this point is that I have a special trip coming up three weeks from today, and the bovines need to be as good as done prior to me being gone.

In other calving news, for over a decade now, I’ve tagged, weighed and banned with minimal issues. There was one time around that decade mark that I had to go get the Boss Man to come help on a pivot we were calving out on. This cow had disliked me from the day she was born, and every time I would come close, her head would go up, as would her short stub of a tail, and one just knew she was going to be a challenge. That was around the time that I was tagging fulltime by myself – and still was a little uneasy about the situation.

Fast forward a decade and thousands of bovines later, and while I still deal with the snorty cow here or there, I have found my comfort zone and discovered all of the little nuances that go along with dealing with thousand plus pound animals that may be hormonal and in wide open spaces. Well, until this last week.

A five-year-old purebred Red Angus had calved during the night out in a pasture just northeast of the main place (hence why it is named the Northeast). This is one of a small herd that we are running for an outside rancher and her third calving season on the ranch. The point being – not our genetics (insert smiley face emoji here). That morning on his trek to the background lot, the Boss Man called to let me know the cows were stirred up as there was a coyote that was making his presence known in the pasture. Earlier in the week, we had lost a calf and had to dispose of a first calf heifer because of a coyote attack, and so needless to say they are just a little bit of a concern. Dad mentioned there was one cow that was heck bent on chasing the coyote away, and I can only assume it was this same cow as her mentality was about that when I showed up.

I tried to get some separation between her and her calf so I could bail from the ATV and catch it. That calf was glued to the side of the cow, and the cow was not pleased with the situation. Realizing after about 10 minutes of this struggle I had to lower my pride, I texted the Boss Man to come help. Five minutes later while I had moved on to another pair, I heard a noise coming from the east and the Boss Man was bouncing over the hills in the John Deere 7810.

My first response was to laugh, as I guess he knew if I was texting him for help on a calving issue that he just better bring out the big guns. He pulled up, and I said I needed help tagging a calf, only minor jesting occurred, and as I brought the pair over closer to him with his expert tractor driving cunningness he was able to get me just enough separation that I could bail off, grab the calf, load him onto the ATV and drive a bit away where I could get him banded and tagged in peace.

If that is the extent of my calving issues this spring, I’ll take it. Hopefully, by sharing it with thousands it will end a jinx of allowing it to happen again. With that, I’m back to tagging and fingers crossed for no repeats.

Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.

