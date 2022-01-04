Constant cattle care

Paula Peterson Midwest Messenger Columnist Paula Peterson is a columnist for the Midwest Messenger. Follow Paula Peterson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Right this very minute, down on the farm we are taking care of cattle. Tom and I always chuckle when friends ask us about where we are going on vacation or when we are planning on retiring. We aren’t quite that old, but the truth of the matter is we raise cattle so our vacations are usually limited to day trips to pick up machinery or parts. We got to go Elsie, Nebraska to get a planter a couple years ago and spent the whole day away from the farm.

Cattle are a 365-day-a-year project. Even when you think you have them on pasture for the summer and should be able to slip away for a bit there is always something that needs to be done. The joys of being a farmer and rancher means there is something to keep you busy 12 months out of the year.

When we were first married, Tom tried to trick me by saying “I’ll get to it this winter,” but the truth is there is never a down time so he doesn’t have to do house projects very often.

For the most part, our days consist of feeding the cows and mixing up more feed for the cows. It takes a lot of time to grind all the components of the ration that we feed our cows. This time of year, our cows are on stalks but we take feed out to them every morning. With the number of cows we have, it is taking two full loads of feed for the cows and then we have a separate mix for the weaned calves. Since we weaned in two groups this year, we have a separate diet for each group.

We work with our representative from our local cooperative, Abby, to figure out the ration that will help the cows that are getting ready to calve be as healthy as possible without getting them chubby. In the past we’ve had heifers jiggle like Jell-O going down the road as we move them.