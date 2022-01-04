Constant cattle care

Right this very minute, down on the farm we are taking care of cattle. Tom and I always chuckle when friends ask us about where we are going on vacation or when we are planning on retiring. We aren’t quite that old, but the truth of the matter is we raise cattle so our vacations are usually limited to day trips to pick up machinery or parts. We got to go Elsie, Nebraska to get a planter a couple years ago and spent the whole day away from the farm.
Cattle are a 365-day-a-year project. Even when you think you have them on pasture for the summer and should be able to slip away for a bit there is always something that needs to be done. The joys of being a farmer and rancher means there is something to keep you busy 12 months out of the year.
When we were first married, Tom tried to trick me by saying “I’ll get to it this winter,” but the truth is there is never a down time so he doesn’t have to do house projects very often.
For the most part, our days consist of feeding the cows and mixing up more feed for the cows. It takes a lot of time to grind all the components of the ration that we feed our cows. This time of year, our cows are on stalks but we take feed out to them every morning. With the number of cows we have, it is taking two full loads of feed for the cows and then we have a separate mix for the weaned calves. Since we weaned in two groups this year, we have a separate diet for each group.
We work with our representative from our local cooperative, Abby, to figure out the ration that will help the cows that are getting ready to calve be as healthy as possible without getting them chubby. In the past we’ve had heifers jiggle like Jell-O going down the road as we move them.
We try to take advantage of days where the temperature is above freezing to clean out the lots and get the calves a drier location to be. Cows are positive recyclers, but they seem to produce an excess amount of manure. I am sure we don’t feed them that much.
Tom has been working on trying to get manure spread on some of the stalks, but it has been an effort filled with many breakdowns that make it very slow going. The weather is going to be changing soon, so we probably will have to wait a few months to get more out. In that time, our calves will be sure to increase the amount we have to haul.
We will be getting ready to sort out which heifers will get to stay and be a part of our breeding program. I wish I could say I was very scientific and methodical about who gets to stay, but I would be lying. The major criteria for me is always if they are friendly and if they came out of a cow or a bull that likes me. If the cow or bull was shown as a 4-H animal, their offspring pretty much has a golden ticket to stay. They have to kick or be super scrawny before I won’t argue to keep them.
Tom has done a good job of limiting me to keeping back only 20 to 25 replacement heifers, which does help in the selection process. My granddaughter’s Charolais bull, Sir Issacc, has provided us with four or five heifers that Cali and I are pretty sure need to stay. The only down side is if we keep back his heifers, I know we need to go ahead and sell him this spring.
We normally keep back a couple of our artificially inseminated bull calves as bulls to use as replacement heifer bulls. Their main job is to bat cleanup. We try to AI our heifers so we can diversify our herd and keep genetics fresh. We mainly bull breed our cows, with the exception of a few older 4-H cows.
We have some friends, Kurt and Monica, who like to buy our bull calves even though they are commercial mixed Angus. This year we had several that turned out very well so we left them as bulls when we banded the rest. We are going to experiment this spring and put the ones we aren’t using up for sale, at Kurt and Monica’s suggestion. I’ll keep you posted on how things turn out.
Living the life, I love.
Paula Peterson and her husband raise crops and cows near Waverly, Nebraska. She loves to share her love of agriculture with people from all walks of life, and she is active with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at pgpeterson86@gmail.com.