A winter recharge

Right this very minute, down on the farm we are recharging: the land, the cattle and even me.
After a hard year of labor raising a crop, our soil is due for some tender loving care. We are spreading phosphorus, sulfur and zinc. out on the fields to help replenish the soil.
It is a lot like when someone has finished a good workout, ran a marathon or played any sport – you need to recharge yourself by drinking Gatorade or having a meal that contains the nutrients you want to rebuild. We are doing the same thing for our soil. We are fixing ditches caused by weather issues and even rebuilding terraces on one farm.
We are blessed to have some great landlords that continue to care for their land by upgrading terraces, adding nutrients back to the soil and in general are concerned about maintaining the health of their soil.
We have been blessed to have landlords that have stuck with us through the second generations, Gary, Mary and Emily. Tom’s family has been farming for Emily’s family since the early 1960s and for Mary’s family since the 1970s. When Tom’s dad passed away Emily and Mary let Tom and I take over their land. We felt honored that they trusted us to farm for them.
Gary’s family gave Tom and I are first opportunity to farm for ourselves as newlyweds in the mid-1980s. We are still farming with Tom’s uncle, Mel. We love getting to work with our landlords to determine what the fields need and making sure it gets done.
We also are working on getting the cows ready for calving season. About the first of March we will be bringing the cows off stalks and back home so we can keep a closer eye on calving. The cows have been getting a good and healthy ration to help them get ready for raising that next calf.
I love calving season! I can’t wait to meet the 2022 calves and see if the artificial inseminating that we did actually took. This year we used a little bit of Hereford, Simmental, Angus and even a Charolais for Ms. Pickles. We only AI’d two cows this year and did most of the replacement heifers. Sir Isaac was the clean up bull in with the heifers so we will know for sure if he is the sire. His calves are very distinctive since he is a Charolais bull and his calves are usually white, grey or smokey colored.
We are going to be selecting our replacement heifers for next year soon, and I will work with Tony to decide what to AI them to in June. Tony would prefer to only use Angus, but that won’t happen. I love black baldie calves. The steers and heifers that we don’t keep got a trip to Columbus Sales Pavilion and will have moved on to feedlots or farms.
I had the opportunity to attend the national convention for American Farm Bureau this year in Atlanta, Georgia. This was a chance for me to recharge myself and learn more about sharing our farm with others.
This year the promotion and education committee used one of my ideas for a demonstration at a workshop. I adapted an Ag in the Classroom activity created by Courtney from Nebraska Farm Bureau into a game show format. The topic was about food labeling. I got to be the game show host, and I was terrified that it was going to be a bomb. It is one thing to try it at home with a small, friendly audience instead of a national audience that has no idea if I know what I’m talking about or not.
Nick, a Farm Bureau friend, gave me the best piece of advice I have had in a long time. He told me to live like a 4-year old in a Superman shirt, and that is precisely what I did. I have been pushing myself out of the little bubble I like to live in for the last few years and I am constantly surprised by what I can do. This article is a prime example of that.
Living the life, I love.
Paula Peterson and her husband raise crops and cows near Waverly, Nebraska. She loves to share her love of agriculture with people from all walks of life, and she is active with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at pgpeterson86@gmail.com.