A winter recharge

Right this very minute, down on the farm we are recharging: the land, the cattle and even me.

After a hard year of labor raising a crop, our soil is due for some tender loving care. We are spreading phosphorus, sulfur and zinc. out on the fields to help replenish the soil.

It is a lot like when someone has finished a good workout, ran a marathon or played any sport – you need to recharge yourself by drinking Gatorade or having a meal that contains the nutrients you want to rebuild. We are doing the same thing for our soil. We are fixing ditches caused by weather issues and even rebuilding terraces on one farm.

We are blessed to have some great landlords that continue to care for their land by upgrading terraces, adding nutrients back to the soil and in general are concerned about maintaining the health of their soil.

We have been blessed to have landlords that have stuck with us through the second generations, Gary, Mary and Emily. Tom’s family has been farming for Emily’s family since the early 1960s and for Mary’s family since the 1970s. When Tom’s dad passed away Emily and Mary let Tom and I take over their land. We felt honored that they trusted us to farm for them.

Gary’s family gave Tom and I are first opportunity to farm for ourselves as newlyweds in the mid-1980s. We are still farming with Tom’s uncle, Mel. We love getting to work with our landlords to determine what the fields need and making sure it gets done.