An empty nest at the Peterson farm

Right this very minute down on the farm we are empty nesters. Well, kinda. We have delivered the steers and heifers that are not going to stay and be a part of our farm to the Columbus Sales Pavilion and are impatiently waiting for the calving season to begin.
We were able, after much deliberation, to determine which 24 heifers were going to get to stay. Four or five would have probably made the cut even if they only had three legs simply on the basis of who their mom, or in a couple cases their dad, happened to be.
The 4-H cows and bulls do seem to have a pretty long retention on our farm. Our daughter Amanda and grandson Christian came and provided additional support and logic, in some cases, as to whom gets to stay.
Amanda showed a Charolais-Angus cross cow for most of her 4-H and FFA career, so she is definitely on my side when it comes to keeping the more creatively colored heifers in our herd. Christian tries to be practical but we have been able to sway him on occasion. He loves the red cows.
Poor Tom is the lone voice of reason in a very long-drawn-out process.
We know we are only going to keep between 20 and 25, but the first cut is usually much closer to 35, and then the debate begins.
We also have worked on getting the cows their updated vaccinations before calving begins and getting the heifers caught up on vaccinations. Heifers usually require two doses prior calving on some of the vaccinations, a lot like when kids have to get two doses of MMR before eighth grade. We make sure everyone is covered to make the next round of calving as uneventful as we can.
I absolutely love calving season. It is my favorite part of farming.
We spent the other day going through our newest recruits of replacement heifers, updated ear tags and applied their freeze brands. This is just our third year of doing freeze brands and I absolutely love the results.
I have created a very complex and multidimensional ear tagging system which after this year will probably have to be reevaluated because I am running out of room on the ear tags. Thanks to Ritchey tags, I can color code each year’s heifer class so we are able to easily sort by age if needed. We give the calf the same color and number of tag that the cow has, which makes matching cow to calf a lot simpler. Having freeze brands is working on eliminating my catch-all tags that I add once the cow has managed to remove her original tag somewhere in the pasture, the lots or out on stalks.
It is critical that we keep a good record of cow’s identification for many different reasons. We have been keeping back some replacement bulls so we need to know who is related to who. If I can’t keep that information current, we could be looking at genetic problems down the road.
I also need to know from year to year how well the calves from each cow perform. It is important that if a calf didn’t grow quite like you think it should have you are able to look back in records and see what the cow has done in the past. The last few years we have had trouble with pinkeye, so maintaining complete records lets us know if one line of cattle seems to be more susceptible.
Other than hanging out with the cows, I had a unique (for me) opportunity to go to the State Capitol and testify in person on LB755. This is a bill sponsored by Sen. Tom Brandt that would use some of the federal COVID relief funds to help upgrade or expand small or medium-sized meat processors.
I was able to share some of the concerns that the producer is facing when we have to book a date 18 to 24 months in advance. I hardly know what I’m doing next Tuesday, let alone two years from now. I was thrilled to be a part of the conversation.
Living the life I love.
Paula Peterson and her husband raise crops and cows near Waverly, Nebraska. She loves to share her love of agriculture with people from all walks of life, and she is active with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at pgpeterson86@gmail.com.