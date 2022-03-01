An empty nest at the Peterson farm

Right this very minute down on the farm we are empty nesters. Well, kinda. We have delivered the steers and heifers that are not going to stay and be a part of our farm to the Columbus Sales Pavilion and are impatiently waiting for the calving season to begin.

We were able, after much deliberation, to determine which 24 heifers were going to get to stay. Four or five would have probably made the cut even if they only had three legs simply on the basis of who their mom, or in a couple cases their dad, happened to be.

The 4-H cows and bulls do seem to have a pretty long retention on our farm. Our daughter Amanda and grandson Christian came and provided additional support and logic, in some cases, as to whom gets to stay.

Amanda showed a Charolais-Angus cross cow for most of her 4-H and FFA career, so she is definitely on my side when it comes to keeping the more creatively colored heifers in our herd. Christian tries to be practical but we have been able to sway him on occasion. He loves the red cows.

Poor Tom is the lone voice of reason in a very long-drawn-out process.

We know we are only going to keep between 20 and 25, but the first cut is usually much closer to 35, and then the debate begins.

We also have worked on getting the cows their updated vaccinations before calving begins and getting the heifers caught up on vaccinations. Heifers usually require two doses prior calving on some of the vaccinations, a lot like when kids have to get two doses of MMR before eighth grade. We make sure everyone is covered to make the next round of calving as uneventful as we can.