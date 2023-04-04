Paula Peterson Midwest Messenger Columnist Paula Peterson is a columnist for the Midwest Messenger. Follow Paula Peterson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Right this very minute down on the farm we are in full swing calving.

Almost faster than Tom and I can keep calves vaccinated and tagged, we get another one of the ground or even pairs.

We have had four sets of twins the first week we started calving, and all are healthy and all are with their natural mothers. We had two sets that were both heifers and then two sets that were heifer and bulls. We will make sure to not keep back either of those as replacements since usually the heifers out of the heifer-bull combination is sterile.

I work really hard at keeping detailed and thorough records for reasons like this, however this year we determined we need to do a better job of going back through my notes after we wean in the fall.

One of the cows this year decided to have her calf on the coldest day in March, and we ended up putting him in a heat hut (a little enclosed box that lets heat from a fan circulate around the calf to get it warmed up) for quite a bit of the morning. We got him to drink a little bit of colostrum to try to get him the best start he could for a 4-degree morning in March. However, when we had him warmed up and ready to head back to his mother, who had already broken out of the barn we put her in to wait for us , she declined (with attitude, I may say) to accept that this calf was hers and ignored it completely.

It was that evening as I went to update our records that I noticed a detail from last year that should have been a big clue and red flag. I had a notation next to this cow number that said “crazy cow don’t keep.” Needless to say, if we had culled her from the herd last fall after weaning like we always say we are going to do but rarely if ever follow through on, I would not have a bottle calf named Harvey now.

He is a lovely little calf and has the sweetest disposition, which I have decided he inherited from his father not his mother. He is settling in the pen with the rest of the twin population.

On a more positive and fun note, both of the grandchildren’s 4-H cows have calved and are doing nicely. Cali’s Darling Girl’s calf is a Shorthorn-Charolais cross cow bred to an Angus bull for a lovely blue-gray tinted heifer. Christian’s Freida had a very solid Angus cross bull calf.

The last week of March, I got to participate in one of my very favorite events, Lancaster County Ag Literacy Festival, where Lancaster County Extension works with schools around the county and invites fourth graders to the Lancaster County Event Center for a full day of learning about agriculture in Nebraska. We had beef, sheep, dairy, poultry, corn and soybeans, water, ag tech, ag careers and horse stations set up that the students rotated throughout the day.

I got to man the beef station. We have been bringing a cow-calf pair for close to 15 years now. As I was writing this, I was planning to take a set of twins in with me unless Ms. Pickles calved before the day. I guess you will need to tune in next month to see who we took!

Keep prayers and positive vibes for all the farmers in your circle. We are looking at going into spring in eastern Nebraska with not enough water to fill the ponds and already are praying for April showers.

Living the life I love!