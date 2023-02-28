Paula Peterson Midwest Messenger Columnist Paula Peterson is a columnist for the Midwest Messenger. Follow Paula Peterson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Right this very minute down on the farm we are getting ready to calve!

This is the time of year I wait for. Not only does spring come, but we get baby calves! For me calving season is my harvest. We wait all year long to see if our bulls were effective, and occasionally we get proof of how effective. We know when my Charolais bull, Sir Isaac, is effective because we get other colors on the calves.

There is a lot to do on our farm to get ready every year. We have selected our replacement heifers (you might remember hubby waited until I was in Puerto Rico for that project). The next thing on the list is to get the heifers freeze branded. We have been doing freeze branding on our heifers for the last three years and have been very happy with the results. We might lose an ear tag here or there and the freeze brand has been very handy in getting the correct tag back in the cow.

This year we had a tremendous amount of help by some very gung-ho young men. I have decided our grandson Christian may have read “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” way too often. He brought out four friends to help us freeze brand and move groups from one place to another. They each picked a corner of the road and headed the cows home. A couple of the guys didn’t have a lot of cattle experience but were more than ready to give it a shot. A few of them even took a turn at freeze branding.

I love the fact that these young men (all teen age boys) are willing to come out and work for lunch and supper. This group – Ryan, Charles, Andrew, Tristan and Christian (our grandson) – are some of the politest young men I feel blessed to be around. Teenagers get a bad rap some of the time but overall the ones I work with, either at the county fair or on our farm, have all been really fantastic kids.

This last weekend we had to bring in all the cows and last year’s replacement heifers to get them vaccinated and ready to start calving in the next few weeks. It is an all-day job, and getting everybody the shots is just part of the challenge.

This year our cows have decided that the direct path from across the road to pasture south of our house needs to be a more circuitous route through the tree line and alfalfa fields. Getting them to the house in the past had been a two-man job, but now it took four people, four trucks and a truck and stock trailer to eliminate the option of a free-for-all run across the fields.

I’m getting ready to head out to Jacksonville, Florida, for about a week for my last event with American Farm Bureau. It has been a busy couple years, but I really need to be able to be home more. I have met some fantastic people from all over this country whom I hope I will be able to stay in contact with and be a resource as needed. Farm Bureau has let me grow in so many different areas of my life and I will always be grateful for the opportunities but right now Nebraska is stuck with me.

Living the life, I love!