Practicing patience after the storms

Right this very minute down on the farm we are seeing residency in action. On June 7, we had the worst hail storm we have experienced since we have been married. We had several corn and soybean fields damaged. At first glance, which was my first mistake, it looked like we were going to have to replant on a scale we haven’t seen before.

To be fair, my dad always told me not to go look at any field after a hail storm for a least a week. Once again, he was right. We did have soybeans to touch in here and there but nothing major needed to be replanted. After just about a week, we were seeing quite a bit of new growth and now two weeks past, the edges of some leaves are pretty frayed but it are fighting their way back.

We got our first cutting of haylage, down and up just a few days before the hail storm, which was a blessing in itself. There is no doubt in my mind that that cutting would have been totally eliminated if it hadn’t already been chopped and put into bags. The bags themselves have tons of little divots all over. They look like long golf balls.

Thankfully Jantzen Harvesting was able to stop by and get our alfalfa cut and put away. If we would have lost that first cutting, we would have had to purchase a lot of alfalfa bales to replace it. That is a cost we are so thankful to have avoided.

I’m not going to lie, this month has been pretty rough on this side of the fence. I’m feeling pretty frayed around the edges myself. I know farming includes so many aspects that you have no control over – fuel costs, seed costs, weather and crop prices, just to name a few – but this one struck a lot of fear in me.

On top of weathering the storm, there are family issues rolling up into life, and for a bit there I was feeling overwhelmed. I am blessed with some fabulous friends that are more than willing to pray me up. I have a very good friend Michele who told me to go eat chocolate and forget about the corn for a day and I did! I know that life has its ups and downs. I just really have been struggling pushing through some of the downs and I know patience and perseverance will prevail. Patience is definitely not a gift that the good Lord has provided me with, but he keeps on giving me opportunities to practice.

This month has been really busy and has flown by in a blink of an eye. The Saltdog guys, Randy and JR, have been busy bouncing all over the Midwest. We are always excited when they make it back for a home stretch and get to watch them in action. This year having Christian, our grandson, as a batboy has added a new dimension to the game.

I spent part of this last week in Washington, D.C., getting to do some training for American Farm Bureau’s promotion and education committee. We spent time coming up with workshops for the January national convention as well as the fusion training (which is a collaboration between promotion and education, young farmers and ranchers and women’s leadership committees) in March. We are creating presentations that can be used on the county and state level – so look out, I may be looking for chances to practice it.

County fair is up next on the list. I’m working on a couple new projects to try out at Fun at the Farm. If you end up in the Lincoln area between July 28 and 31, stop on by the county fair and say hi!

Living the life I love!

Paula Peterson and her husband raise crops and cows near Waverly, Nebraska. She loves to share her love of agriculture with people from all walks of life, and she is active with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at pgpeterson86@gmail.com.

