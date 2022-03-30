Sharing the joys of calving

Paula Peterson Midwest Messenger Columnist Paula Peterson is a columnist for the Midwest Messenger. Follow Paula Peterson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Right this very minute down on the farm we are calving! I absolutely love calving season except for one rather large and noisy obstacle, the mother cow.

Over the course of years, we have very willingly in some cases sent our more formidable mother cows down the road. The cows we have now are generally even dispositioned.

I do not have any problem with a mother cow showing caution around her newborn calf, even if I repeatedly remind her who feeds her. However, after two weeks of pawing the ground at me when her calf is nowhere in the vicinity of where I’m walking, my patience is a little thin. It is not my fault she can’t keep track of her calf. We tag it, but that is about all we can do for her.

We have also over the years improved the manner in which we move newborn calves and cows from one pen to another and work the calves. When our calves are born, they are tagged and vaccinated and have their umbilical cord dipped in iodine.

My husband has repurposed an old hog carrier and created a catch pen that fits on the bobcat skid loader or the loader tractor. This is a much more efficient and safer way to move calves than our initial “let’s stick Paula in the loader bucket of the tractor holding a squirming newborn calf being nose to nose with an unhappy cow” approach. I much prefer being in the hog carrier surrounded by metal hog panels.

It is very important to us to make sure the calf and cow are getting going together. By tagging as early as we can, we can keep a good eye on the pair. We put the same color and number of the cow ear tag on the calf. It makes it easier to match if we need to treat them later.