Sharing the joys of calving

Right this very minute down on the farm we are calving! I absolutely love calving season except for one rather large and noisy obstacle, the mother cow.
Over the course of years, we have very willingly in some cases sent our more formidable mother cows down the road. The cows we have now are generally even dispositioned.
I do not have any problem with a mother cow showing caution around her newborn calf, even if I repeatedly remind her who feeds her. However, after two weeks of pawing the ground at me when her calf is nowhere in the vicinity of where I’m walking, my patience is a little thin. It is not my fault she can’t keep track of her calf. We tag it, but that is about all we can do for her.
We have also over the years improved the manner in which we move newborn calves and cows from one pen to another and work the calves. When our calves are born, they are tagged and vaccinated and have their umbilical cord dipped in iodine.
My husband has repurposed an old hog carrier and created a catch pen that fits on the bobcat skid loader or the loader tractor. This is a much more efficient and safer way to move calves than our initial “let’s stick Paula in the loader bucket of the tractor holding a squirming newborn calf being nose to nose with an unhappy cow” approach. I much prefer being in the hog carrier surrounded by metal hog panels.
It is very important to us to make sure the calf and cow are getting going together. By tagging as early as we can, we can keep a good eye on the pair. We put the same color and number of the cow ear tag on the calf. It makes it easier to match if we need to treat them later.
Thank goodness Ritchie tags has come up with 10 colors of tags so each year in the decade can have its own color. We love the engravable tags. I put the birthdate on the back and the cow information on the front, as well as genetics if they were AI’d.
Our grandson, Christian, came out to help over the weekend. His breeding heifer, Freida, calved and he was so excited to come meet the newest addition to his herd. He is up to four cows, but unfortunately he seems to have more bull calves come than heifers. It is hard to grow a herd with steers.
I started a new program on Facebook called Follow a Calf. Followers of FarmerPaulahasaFarm were encouraged to select a date between March 15 and May 15. If we have a calf on that date, we will add their initials to the tag and once a month I will take pictures of their calf and update them on Facebook.
I’m pretty excited. It’s our first year, and I had 10 people sign up. Three of them are involved with classrooms, so that is so cool. I will admit my mom, Glenda, was one of them, but she does love baby calves so it still counts.
I think it will be exciting for people to get to watch how the calves grow and change. They didn’t just pick heifers. Three people wanted bull calves, so we get to give more information and explain that the bulls may only be here for a year whereas the heifers may be here for many years.
I think everything we can do to share the day-to-day life on our farm is great. What we do every day isn’t super exciting but we can give people a glimpse into an industry that most of them haven’t grown up in. Some might just have memories of going to their grandparents’ or aunts’ or uncles’ farm.
I want to share all that we do. The challenges and the joys are equally important. It is hard to show the failures but it is important to be willing to be open and honest about what farming is. It isn’t all baby calves and fun. It can be muddy, cold and unpredictable. Sometimes that happens all in the same day!
Living the life, I love.
Paula Peterson and her husband raise crops and cows near Waverly, Nebraska. She loves to share her love of agriculture with people from all walks of life, and she is active with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at pgpeterson86@gmail.com.